High School Football Playoffs Class A-B-C1-C2-6 Man

Scores from High School Playoff action Friday Nov. 3 The next round of playoffs for Classes A, B, C1, C2 will be Friday Nov. 10. Class D1 and D2 will have Quarterfinals on Tuesday Nov. 7. The 6 man Championship game will be Friday Nov. 10.
PREP FOOTBALL
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Kearney 33, Omaha Westside 17
Omaha Burke 43, Millard West 37
Omaha Creighton Prep 25, Bellevue West 16
Omaha North 49, Millard South 0
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn South 38, Elkhorn 13
Gretna 39, Grand Island Northwest 19
Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, McCook 14
York 35, Scottsbluff 20
Class C1=
Quarterfinal=
Boone Central/Newman Grove 19, Boys Town 9
Norfolk Catholic 21, Aquinas 17
Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 34
Wahoo 42, Wayne 8
Class C2=
Quarterfinal=
Battle Creek 24, Ponca 20
Centennial 26, Central City 16
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Arcadia-Loup City 12
Yutan 20, Valentine 7
Nebraska 6-Man=
Semifinal=
Harvard 56, Cody-Kilgore 31
Riverside 82, Hay Springs 34
