High School Football Playoffs Class A-B-C1-C2-6 Man

Scores from High School Playoff action Friday Nov. 3 The next round of playoffs for Classes A, B, C1, C2 will be Friday Nov. 10. Class D1 and D2 will have Quarterfinals on Tuesday Nov. 7. The 6 man Championship game will be Friday Nov. 10.

PREP FOOTBALL

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Kearney 33, Omaha Westside 17

Omaha Burke 43, Millard West 37

Omaha Creighton Prep 25, Bellevue West 16

Omaha North 49, Millard South 0

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn South 38, Elkhorn 13

Gretna 39, Grand Island Northwest 19

Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, McCook 14

York 35, Scottsbluff 20

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Boone Central/Newman Grove 19, Boys Town 9

Norfolk Catholic 21, Aquinas 17

Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 34

Wahoo 42, Wayne 8

Class C2=

Quarterfinal=

Battle Creek 24, Ponca 20

Centennial 26, Central City 16

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Arcadia-Loup City 12

Yutan 20, Valentine 7

Nebraska 6-Man=

Semifinal=

Harvard 56, Cody-Kilgore 31

Riverside 82, Hay Springs 34