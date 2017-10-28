High School Football Playoff Scores-Oct. 27

Football playoff scores from first round action in Class A-B-C1-C2 and 6-Man. Class D1 and D2 will have 2nd round games on Wednesday Nov.1. Second round for A-B-C- 6 Man will be Friday Nov 3.
Class A=
First Round=
Bellevue West 41, Lincoln Southwest 21
Kearney 45, Norfolk 0
Millard South 21, Lincoln High 19
Millard West 20, Papillion-LaVista South 6
Omaha Burke 43, Millard North 21
Omaha Creighton Prep 20, Grand Island 17
Omaha North 47, Fremont 7
Omaha Westside 43, Lincoln Pius X 39
Class B=
First Round=
Elkhorn 35, Beatrice 7
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Grand Island Northwest 48, Columbus 41
Gretna 45, Plattsmouth 0
McCook 34, Waverly 23
Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Aurora 0
Scottsbluff 49, Blair 27
York 37, Omaha Roncalli 24
Class C1=
First Round=
Aquinas 42, Gothenburg 6
Boone Central/Newman Grove 40, Auburn 3
Boys Town 30, Lincoln Christian 22
Fairbury 26, Pierce 21
Norfolk Catholic 20, Bishop Neumann 7
Wahoo 42, Kearney Catholic 28
Wayne 30, Chadron 28
West Point-Beemer 35, Columbus Lakeview 14
Class C2=
First Round=
Arcadia-Loup City 28, Hershey 0
Battle Creek 20, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Centennial 28, Logan View 13
Central City 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Lincoln Lutheran 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 0
Ponca 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 7
Valentine 19, Sutton 16
Yutan 25, Oakland-Craig 0
Six-Man Playoff=
Quarterfinal=
Cody-Kilgore 50, Walthill 6
Harvard 52, Deshler 46
Hay Springs 26, Spalding Academy 20
Riverside 79, Hyannis 0
___
