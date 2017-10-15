Panhandle Post

High School Football-Oct. 13

Allen 44, Emerson-Hubbard 40

Amherst 78, Ravenna 42

Arapahoe 70, Hitchcock County 22

 Arcadia-Loup City 16, Central City 8

Arthur County 50, South Platte 6

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Southern 20

Auburn 41, Syracuse 0

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20, Archbishop Bergan 14

Battle Creek 38, Crofton 0

Beatrice 22, Crete 19

Bennington 27, Omaha Roncalli 3

Bishop Neumann 43, North Bend Central 12

Blair 49, South Sioux City 6

Bloomfield 60, Osmond 0

Blue Hill 63, Pleasanton 16

Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Columbus Scotus 19

Boys Town 31, Arlington 0

Broken Bow 21, Cozad 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 14

Burwell 53, Ainsworth 20

CWC-Ewing 53, Boyd County 8

Centennial 42, Cross County 7

Chadron 26, Mitchell 14

Chase County 56, Minden 13

Cody-Kilgore 63, Potter-Dix 8

Columbus 64, Schuyler 7

Columbus Lakeview 26, Adams Central 20

Crawford 65, Anselmo-Merna 28

Creighton 60, Plainview 16

David City 48, Conestoga 13

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Gibbon 14

Douglas County West 22, Fort Calhoun 19

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Morrill 0

East Butler 94, High Plains Community 36

Elkhorn South 62, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Elm Creek 62, Alma 20

Elmwood-Murdock 41, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0

Elwood def. McPherson County, forfeit

Fairbury 75, Raymond Central 6

Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Pawnee City 0

Friend 48, Weeping Water 0

Garden County 61, Leyton 28

Gering 37, Alliance 6

Giltner 70, Shelton 25

Gothenburg 21, Kearney Catholic 20

Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 7

Grand Island Northwest 35, Aurora 34

Gretna 46, Elkhorn 0

Guardian Angels 66, Winnebago 28

Hampton def. Santee, forfeit

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Stanton 0

Hartington-Newcastle 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Harvard 68, Red Cloud 0

Hastings 29, Lexington 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Southern Valley 16

Heartland 52, Franklin 0

Heartland Lutheran 53, Elba 46

Hershey 21, Bridgeport 18

Howells/Dodge 56, Homer 15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Clarkson/Leigh 14

Hyannis 71, Minatare 68

Johnson-Brock 54, Sterling 20

Kearney 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 7

Kenesaw 69, Superior 14

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Axtell 27

Lincoln Christian 34, Milford-Dorchester 14

Lincoln High 37, Lincoln Southwest 10

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Lincoln Pius X 17, Lincoln East 0

Logan View 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Louisville 38, Falls City 28

McCook 35, Holdrege 6

Medicine Valley 34, Cambridge 30

Millard North 56, Fremont 14

Mullen 36, Paxton 8

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Diller-Odell 50

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Palmer 20

Neligh-Oakdale 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 8

Norfolk 56, Omaha Northwest 0

Norfolk Catholic 35, Wayne 0

North Central 60, St. Mary’s 14

North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Kimball 7

O’Neill 50, Madison 6

Oakland-Craig 47, Tekamah-Herman 6

Omaha Bryan 23, Omaha Benson 20

Omaha Burke 30, Lincoln North Star 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Platteview 7

Omaha North 28, Millard South 17

Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Ralston 9

Omaha Westside 73, Bellevue West 62

Ord 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 10

Osceola 38, Scribner-Snyder 6

Palmyra 14, Freeman 12

Papillion-LaVista 59, Lincoln Northeast 37

Papillion-LaVista South 21, North Platte 13

Parkview Christian 58, Mead 40

Pender 66, Omaha Nation 38

Perkins County 44, Sutherland 18

Plattsmouth 46, Nebraska City 6

Ponca 38, Lutheran High Northeast 10

Riverside 81, Walthill 13

Sandhills/Thedford 51, Maxwell 23

Scottsbluff 34, Sidney 7

Shelby/Rising City 27, Centura 6

South Loup 51, Overton 8

Southwest 38, Bertrand 22

Stuart 74, Elkhorn Valley 14

Sutton 62, Fillmore Central 0

Thayer Central 44, McCool Junction 26

Twin Loup 54, Central Valley 12

Twin River 81, St. Paul 17

Valentine 52, Bayard 8

Wahoo 34, Aquinas 13

Wakefield 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8

Wauneta-Palisade 63, Loomis 20

Wausa 50, Winside 26

Waverly 35, Norris 28

West Holt 35, Clearwater/Orchard 20

West Point-Beemer 35, Pierce 28, OT

Wilber-Clatonia 35, Johnson County Central 12

Wood River 48, Sandy Creek 0

Wynot 50, Randolph 20

York 42, Seward 7

Yutan 48, Malcolm 14

