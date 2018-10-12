Panhandle Post

High School Football Friday, October 12 – Week 8

  • Arthur County at Crawford
  • Bayard at Perkins County
  • Bridgeport at Gordon/Rushville
  • Chase County at Sidney
  • Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
  • Garden County at Medicine Valley
  • Gering at McCook
  • Hay Springs at Hyannis
  • Hemingford at Morrill – KAAQ 105.9 FM – 7:00
  • Leyton/Banner County at Paxton
  • Minatare at Potter-Dix
  • Mitchell at Chadron
  • Ogallala at Gothenburg
  • Scottsbluff at Alliance – KCOW 92.5 FM / AM 1400 – 7:00
  • South Platte at Creek Valley
  • Sutherland at Kimball

 

