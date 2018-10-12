High School Football Friday, October 12 – Week 8
- Arthur County at Crawford
- Bayard at Perkins County
- Bridgeport at Gordon/Rushville
- Chase County at Sidney
- Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
- Garden County at Medicine Valley
- Gering at McCook
- Hay Springs at Hyannis
- Hemingford at Morrill – KAAQ 105.9 FM – 7:00
- Leyton/Banner County at Paxton
- Minatare at Potter-Dix
- Mitchell at Chadron
- Ogallala at Gothenburg
- Scottsbluff at Alliance – KCOW 92.5 FM / AM 1400 – 7:00
- South Platte at Creek Valley
- Sutherland at Kimball
