High School Basketball Weekend Wrap Up

BOYS
Alliance 55, Wheatland 45
Gordon/Rushville 52, Chadron 47
Scottsbluff 72, Gering 65
Sidney 54, Sterling, Colo. 48
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament
Third Place
Garden County 62, Bayard 45
Championship
Leyton 55, Creek Valley 37
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Hay Springs 63, Edgemont, S.D. 32
Third Place
Hemingford 45, Sioux County 18
Championship
Crawford 61, Morrill 34
South Platte Valley Association Tournament
Fifth Place
Bridgeport 48, Chase County 42, OT
Third Place
Perkins County 41, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30
Championship
Hershey 53, Kimball 46
GIRLS
Alliance 53, Wheatland, Wyo. 44
Gordon/Rushville 44, Chadron 37
Sterling, Colo. 32, Sidney 22
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament
Third Place
South Platte 45, Bayard 35
Championship
Potter-Dix 51, Leyton 11
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship
Hemingford 65, Morrill 48