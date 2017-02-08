Panhandle Post

High School Basketball – Tuesday Scoreboard

GIRLS

Sioux County 37, Crawford 28

Hyannis 73, Garden County 15

Banner County 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 37

Hay Springs (8-11) at Mintare (1-13) – No Score Reported

Morrill 61, Hemingford 60

Bayard 45, Leyton 32

Potter-Dix 62, Peetz, CO 14

Valentine (2-16) at Chadron (11-9) – PPD Weather

 

BOYS

Crawford 61,  Sioux County 27

Garden County 67,  Hyannis 29

Guernsey-Sunrise 66, Banner County 64

Hay Springs 56, Mintare 24

Hemingford 61, Morrill 26

Leyton 62,  Bayard 26

Peetz, CO 59, Potter-Dix 35

Pine Bluffs, WY 86,  Kimball 41

Valentine (3-13) at Chadron (6-14) – PPD Weather