High school basketball Tuesday: Crawford boys go for 20-0, Hemingford looks for 17th girls win

High School Basketball – Tuesday’s Schedule
GIRLS

Crawford (8-12) at Sioux County (11-6)

Garden County (1-14) at Hyannis (18-2)

Guernsey-Sunrise (2-12) at Banner County (3-13)

Hay Springs (8-11) at Mintare (1-13)

Morrill ( 14-6) at Hemingford (16-4)

Leyton (8-10) at Bayard (6-13)

Peetz, CO (1-10) at Potter-Dix (15-3)

Pine Bluffs, WY (17-0) at Kimball (5-10)

Valentine (2-16) at Chadron (11-9)

 

BOYS

Crawford (19-0) at Sioux County (9-7)

Garden County (12-5) at Hyannis (6-12)

Guernsey-Sunrise (0-9) at Banner County (0-15)

Hay Springs (4-14) at Mintare (2-12)

Morrill (9-10) at Hemingford (10-9)

Leyton (12-6) at Bayard (4-14)

Peetz, CO (8-3) at Potter-Dix (1-15)

Pine Bluffs, WY (13-0) at Kimball (12-5)

Valentine (3-13) at Chadron (6-14)