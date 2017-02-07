High school basketball Tuesday: Crawford boys go for 20-0, Hemingford looks for 17th girls win

High School Basketball – Tuesday’s Schedule
GIRLS
Crawford (8-12) at Sioux County (11-6)
Garden County (1-14) at Hyannis (18-2)
Guernsey-Sunrise (2-12) at Banner County (3-13)
Hay Springs (8-11) at Mintare (1-13)
Morrill ( 14-6) at Hemingford (16-4)
Leyton (8-10) at Bayard (6-13)
Peetz, CO (1-10) at Potter-Dix (15-3)
Pine Bluffs, WY (17-0) at Kimball (5-10)
Valentine (2-16) at Chadron (11-9)
BOYS
Crawford (19-0) at Sioux County (9-7)
Garden County (12-5) at Hyannis (6-12)
Guernsey-Sunrise (0-9) at Banner County (0-15)
Hay Springs (4-14) at Mintare (2-12)
Morrill (9-10) at Hemingford (10-9)
Leyton (12-6) at Bayard (4-14)
Peetz, CO (8-3) at Potter-Dix (1-15)
Pine Bluffs, WY (13-0) at Kimball (12-5)
Valentine (3-13) at Chadron (6-14)