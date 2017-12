High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday

Girls

Gordon/Rushville 54, Crawford 19

Minatare 55, Banner County 45 (OT)

Morrill 60, Hay Springs 37

Sioux County at Garden County – NSR

Boys

Garden County 61, Sioux County 29

Gordon/Rushville 46, Crawford 27

Morrill 60, Hay Springs 41

(Source: NSAA. If your school’s score is not listed it was not reported to the NSAA or Panhandle Post. To report a score to us e-mail panhandlepostnews@gmail.com)