High School Basketball Scores–Thursday Dec. 20

Girls Basketball…Thursday, Dec. 20
Bayard 46, Southeast, WY 45
Bridgeport 80, Peetz, CO 11
Broken Bow 54, McCook 35
Hyannis 48, Arthur County 24
Mitchell 65, Sidney 51
Mullen 62, Paxton 26
Sandhills/Thedford 51, Creek Valley 19
Scottsbluff 47, Alliance 45
Boys Basketball…Thursday, Dec. 20
Alliance 60, Scottsbluff 50
Bayard 61, Southeast, WY 57
Bridgeport 51, Peetz, CO 33
Garden County 73, Maywood-Hayes Center 30
Hay Springs 65, Sioux County 52
Hyannis 72, Arthur County 49
Mitchell 74, Sidney 40
Morrill 63, Crawford 36
Paxton 59, Mullen 42
Perkins County 60, Wallace 44
