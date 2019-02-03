Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Scores – Saturday, February 2

Boys

  • Gering 46, Wheatland, Wyo. 37
  • Ogallala 66, Broken Bow 51
  • Peetz, Colo. 61, Creek Valley 47
  • Scottsbluff 68, Sidney 55
  • Sioux County 62, Leyton 51
  • South Platte 53, Arthur County 41
  • Valentine 52, Chadron 49

Western Trails Conference Tournament

  • Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 36 – Finals
  • Hemingford 78, Bayard 75 – 3rd Place

Girls

  • Broken Bow 47, Ogallala 39
  • Chadron 40, Valentine 26
  • Creek Valley 33, Peetz, Colo. 28
  • Gering 46, Wheatland, Wyo. 18
  • Sioux County 50, Leyton 43
  • South Platte 40, Arthur County 31

Western Trails Conference Tournament

  • Mitchell 59, Bridgeport 29 – Finals
  • Kimball 52, Bayard 39

