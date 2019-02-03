High School Basketball Scores – Saturday, February 2
Boys
- Gering 46, Wheatland, Wyo. 37
- Ogallala 66, Broken Bow 51
- Peetz, Colo. 61, Creek Valley 47
- Scottsbluff 68, Sidney 55
- Sioux County 62, Leyton 51
- South Platte 53, Arthur County 41
- Valentine 52, Chadron 49
Western Trails Conference Tournament
- Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 36 – Finals
- Hemingford 78, Bayard 75 – 3rd Place
Girls
- Broken Bow 47, Ogallala 39
- Chadron 40, Valentine 26
- Creek Valley 33, Peetz, Colo. 28
- Gering 46, Wheatland, Wyo. 18
- Sioux County 50, Leyton 43
- South Platte 40, Arthur County 31
Western Trails Conference Tournament
- Mitchell 59, Bridgeport 29 – Finals
- Kimball 52, Bayard 39
