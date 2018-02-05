High School Basketball Scores-Saturday Feb. 3

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur County 62, South Platte 49

Chadron 51 Valentine 40

Cozad 59, Perkins County 46

McCook 75, Ainsworth 47

Peetz, Colo. 71, Creek Valley 52

Sidney 62, Scottsbluff 48

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Third Place

Hemingford 67, Mitchell 61

Championship

Gordon/Rushville 45, Bridgeport 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Broken Bow 45, Ogallala 32

Chadron 45, Valentine 17

Cozad 65, Perkins County 27

Creek Valley 68, Peetz, Colo. 19

McCook 63, Ainsworth 36

Potter-Dix 40, Sedgwick County, Colo. 22

Sidney 57, Scottsbluff 41

Sioux County 49, Banner County 41

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Third Place

Morrill 52, Kimball 34

Championship

Mitchell 49, Bridgeport 41