High School Basketball Scores-Saturday Feb. 3

Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur County 62, South Platte 49
Chadron 51 Valentine 40
Cozad 59, Perkins County 46
McCook 75, Ainsworth 47
Peetz, Colo. 71, Creek Valley 52
Sidney 62, Scottsbluff 48

Western Trails Conference Tournament
Third Place
Hemingford 67, Mitchell 61

Championship
Gordon/Rushville 45, Bridgeport 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Broken Bow 45, Ogallala 32
Chadron 45, Valentine 17
Cozad 65, Perkins County 27
Creek Valley 68, Peetz, Colo. 19
McCook 63, Ainsworth 36
Potter-Dix 40, Sedgwick County, Colo. 22
Sidney 57, Scottsbluff 41
Sioux County 49, Banner County 41

Western Trails Conference Tournament
Third Place
Morrill 52, Kimball 34

Championship
Mitchell 49, Bridgeport 41

