Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 9

Bridgeport 70, Leyton 24

Chadron 60, Hemingford 39

Gordon/Rushville 77, Hay Springs 24

Bayard 45, Morrill 31,

Kimball 68, Potter-Dix 29

Mitchell 57, Burns, Wyo. 44.

Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 9

Mitchell 62, Burns, Wyo. 7

Alliance 51, North Platte 42

Bridgeport 65, Leyton 30

Chadron 50, Hemingford 27

Gordon/Rushville 70, Hay Springs 31

Morrill 56, Bayard 36

Potter-Dix 45, Kimball 32

Scottsbluff 52, Gering 45

(Scores Courtesy Associated Press. If your school’s score is not listed it’s because it was not reported to us. To report a score call 308-762-1400)