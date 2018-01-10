Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 9
Bridgeport 70, Leyton 24
Chadron 60, Hemingford 39
Gordon/Rushville 77, Hay Springs 24
Bayard 45, Morrill 31,
Kimball 68, Potter-Dix 29
Mitchell 57, Burns, Wyo. 44.
Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 9
Mitchell 62, Burns, Wyo. 7
Alliance 51, North Platte 42
Bridgeport 65, Leyton 30
Chadron 50, Hemingford 27
Gordon/Rushville 70, Hay Springs 31
Morrill 56, Bayard 36
Potter-Dix 45, Kimball 32
Scottsbluff 52, Gering 45
(Scores Courtesy Associated Press. If your school’s score is not listed it’s because it was not reported to us. To report a score call 308-762-1400)
