High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday, February 5

Boys

  • Bayard 70, Leyton 35
  • Gordon-Rushville 57, Cody-Kilgore 38
  • Minatare 52, Hay Springs 50
  • Peetz, CO 69, Potter-Dix 28
  • Perkins County 58, Creek Valley 37
  • Pine Bluffs, WY 78, Kimball 51
  • Sioux County 38, Crawford 37
  • South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 29

Girls

  • Bayard 40, Leyton 39
  • Creek Valley 29, Perkins County 27
  • Gordon-Rushville 52, Cody-Kilgore 38
  • Maywood-Hayes Center 51, South Platte 18
  • Minatare 49, Hay Springs 27
  • Morrill 45, Hemingford 30
  • Ogallala 62, Gothenburg 48
  • Pine Bluffs, WY 51, Kimball 49
  • Potter-Dix 30, Peetz, CO 27
  • Sidney 53, Alliance 36
  • Sioux County 56, Crawford 39

