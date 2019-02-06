High School Basketball Scoreboard – Tuesday, February 5
Boys
- Bayard 70, Leyton 35
- Gordon-Rushville 57, Cody-Kilgore 38
- Minatare 52, Hay Springs 50
- Peetz, CO 69, Potter-Dix 28
- Perkins County 58, Creek Valley 37
- Pine Bluffs, WY 78, Kimball 51
- Sioux County 38, Crawford 37
- South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 29
Girls
- Bayard 40, Leyton 39
- Creek Valley 29, Perkins County 27
- Gordon-Rushville 52, Cody-Kilgore 38
- Maywood-Hayes Center 51, South Platte 18
- Minatare 49, Hay Springs 27
- Morrill 45, Hemingford 30
- Ogallala 62, Gothenburg 48
- Pine Bluffs, WY 51, Kimball 49
- Potter-Dix 30, Peetz, CO 27
- Sidney 53, Alliance 36
- Sioux County 56, Crawford 39
