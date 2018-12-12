High School Basketball Scoreboard Tuesday, December 11
BOYS
- Ainsworth 56, Valentine 37
- Crawford 43, Minatare 19
- Gordon/Rushville 67, Hyannis 52
- Hemingford 72, Hay Springs 26
- Leyton 67, Potter-Dix 50
- Maxwell 63, Creek Valley 62
- Ogallala 76, North Platte St. Patrick’s 48
- Paxton 58, Perkins County 49
GIRLS
- Ainsworth 43, Valentine 38
- Crawford 44, Minatare 20
- Gordon/Rushville 50, Hyannis 27
- Hemingford 41, Hay Springs 18
- Leyton 56, Potter-Dix 7
- Maxwell 51, Creek Valley 32
- North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Ogallala 27
- Paxton 38, Perkins County 35
