High School Basketball Scoreboard Tuesday, December 11

BOYS

  • Ainsworth 56, Valentine 37
  • Crawford 43, Minatare 19
  • Gordon/Rushville 67, Hyannis 52
  • Hemingford 72, Hay Springs 26
  • Leyton 67, Potter-Dix 50
  • Maxwell 63, Creek Valley 62
  • Ogallala 76, North Platte St. Patrick’s 48
  • Paxton 58, Perkins County 49

GIRLS

  • Ainsworth 43, Valentine 38
  • Crawford 44, Minatare 20
  • Gordon/Rushville 50, Hyannis 27
  • Hemingford 41, Hay Springs 18
  • Leyton 56, Potter-Dix 7
  • Maxwell 51, Creek Valley 32
  • North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Ogallala 27
  • Paxton 38, Perkins County 35

