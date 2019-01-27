High School Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday, January 26
Boys
- Bridgeport 46, Bayard 42
- Brush, CO 45, Sidney 36
- Chadron 53, Douglas, SD 37
- Hemingford 77, Edgemont, SD 45
- Kimball 49, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47
- Minatare 56, Potter-Dix 8
- Morrill 56, Sioux County 32
- Mullen 58, Sandhills/Thedford 43
- North Platte 69, Alliance 65
- Ogallala 57, Cozad 48
- Rapid City Stevens, SD 75, Scottsbluff 69
- Sutherland 64, Creek Valley 17
Girls
- Bayard 51, Bridgeport 44
- Broken Bow 45, Ogallala 42
- Douglas, SD 46, Chadron 38
- Edgemont, SD 46, Hemingford 27
- Minatare 47, Potter-Dix 22
- North Platte 66, Alliance 32
- North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 40
- Rapid City Stevens, SD 51, Scottsbluff 49
- Sidney 59, Brush, CO 31
- Sioux County 48, Morrill 41
- Sutherland 48, Creek Valley 36
Source: NSAA
