High School Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday, January 26

Boys

  • Bridgeport 46, Bayard 42
  • Brush, CO 45, Sidney 36
  • Chadron 53, Douglas, SD 37
  • Hemingford 77, Edgemont, SD 45
  • Kimball 49, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47
  • Minatare 56, Potter-Dix 8
  • Morrill 56, Sioux County 32
  • Mullen 58, Sandhills/Thedford 43
  • North Platte 69, Alliance 65
  • Ogallala 57, Cozad 48
  • Rapid City Stevens, SD 75, Scottsbluff 69
  • Sutherland 64, Creek Valley 17

Girls

  • Bayard 51, Bridgeport 44
  • Broken Bow 45, Ogallala 42
  • Douglas, SD 46, Chadron 38
  • Edgemont, SD 46, Hemingford 27
  • Minatare 47, Potter-Dix 22
  • North Platte 66, Alliance 32
  • North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 40
  • Rapid City Stevens, SD 51, Scottsbluff 49
  • Sidney 59, Brush, CO 31
  • Sioux County 48, Morrill 41
  • Sutherland 48, Creek Valley 36

Source: NSAA

