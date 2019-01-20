High School Basketball Scoreboard Saturday: Bridgeport wins SPVA girls championship

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday, January 19
Girls
- Chadron 51, Gordon-Rushville 21
- Chase County 50, Bridgeport 38 (SPVA 3rd Place)
- Hemingford 37, Hay Springs 18 (PAC Tournament)
- Kimball 61, Perkins County 26 (SPVA 5th Place)
- Leyton 56, Minatare 35 (MAC 3rd Place)
- Morrill 32, Crawford 30 (PAC Finals)
- Ogallala 64, Ainsworth 45
- Scottsbluff 60, Gering 51
- Sidney 30, Yuma, CO 27
- South Platte 54, Bayard 33 (MAC Finals)
Boys
- Bayard 43, Garden County 31 (MAC Finals)
- Bridgeport 58, Hershey 48 (SPVA Finals)
- Chadron 49, Gordon-Rushville 36
- Creek Valley 59, Leyton 51 (MAC 3rd Place)
- Edgemont, SD 49, Crawford 39 (PAC 5th Place)
- Hemingford 62, Morrill 55 (PAC Finals)
- Ogallala 90, Ainsworth 80
- Scottsbluff 73, Gering 49
- Sidney 53, Yuma, CO 46
- Sioux County 69, Hay Springs 64 (PAC 3rd Place)
