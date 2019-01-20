Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Scoreboard Saturday: Bridgeport wins SPVA girls championship

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday, January 19

Girls

  • Chadron 51, Gordon-Rushville 21
  • Chase County 50, Bridgeport 38 (SPVA 3rd Place)
  • Hemingford 37, Hay Springs 18 (PAC Tournament)
  • Kimball 61, Perkins County 26 (SPVA 5th Place)
  • Leyton 56, Minatare 35 (MAC 3rd Place)
  • Morrill 32, Crawford 30 (PAC Finals)
  • Ogallala 64, Ainsworth 45
  • Scottsbluff 60, Gering 51
  • Sidney 30, Yuma, CO 27
  • South Platte 54, Bayard 33 (MAC Finals)

Boys

  • Bayard 43, Garden County 31 (MAC Finals)
  • Bridgeport 58, Hershey 48 (SPVA Finals)
  • Chadron 49, Gordon-Rushville 36
  • Creek Valley 59, Leyton 51 (MAC 3rd Place)
  • Edgemont, SD 49, Crawford 39 (PAC 5th Place)
  • Hemingford 62, Morrill 55 (PAC Finals)
  • Ogallala 90, Ainsworth 80
  • Scottsbluff 73, Gering 49
  • Sidney 53, Yuma, CO 46
  • Sioux County 69, Hay Springs 64 (PAC 3rd Place)

 

