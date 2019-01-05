High School Basketball Scoreboard Friday – January 4
Girls games
- Alliance 50, Cheyenne South, WY 44
- Arthur County 34, Wallace 23
- Bayard 56, Potter-Dix 3
- Crawford 43, Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY 33
- Hemingford 43, Minatare 40
- Mitchell 55, Scottsbluff 48
- Morrill 38, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 19
- Mullen 41, Brady 21
- North Central 65, Cody-Kilgore 33
- Ogallala 57, Cozad 18
- Sidney 66, Gering 61
- South Platte 52, Hyannis 42
- Valentine 36, Gordon-Rushville 28
Boys games
- Alliance 67, Cheyenne South, WY 46
- Bayard 70, Potter-Dix 20
- Cozad 74, Ogallala 57
- Gering 65, Sidney 57
- Hemingford 60, Minatare 30
- Hyannis 66, South Platte 49
- Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY 47, Crawford 25
- Morrill 68, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 36
- Mullen 46, Brady 35
- North Central 67, Cody-Kilgore 34
- Wallace 55, Arthur County 26
Leave a Reply