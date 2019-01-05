Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Scoreboard Friday – January 4

by Leave a Comment

Girls games

  • Alliance 50, Cheyenne South, WY 44
  • Arthur County 34, Wallace 23
  • Bayard 56, Potter-Dix 3
  • Crawford 43, Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY 33
  • Hemingford 43, Minatare 40
  • Mitchell 55, Scottsbluff 48
  • Morrill 38, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 19
  • Mullen 41, Brady 21
  • North Central 65, Cody-Kilgore 33
  • Ogallala 57, Cozad 18
  • Sidney 66, Gering 61
  • South Platte 52, Hyannis 42
  • Valentine 36, Gordon-Rushville 28

Boys games

  • Alliance 67, Cheyenne South, WY 46
  • Bayard 70, Potter-Dix 20
  • Cozad 74, Ogallala 57
  • Gering 65, Sidney 57
  • Hemingford 60, Minatare 30
  • Hyannis 66, South Platte 49
  • Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY 47, Crawford 25
  • Morrill 68, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 36
  • Mullen 46, Brady 35
  • North Central 67, Cody-Kilgore 34
  • Wallace 55, Arthur County 26

