Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, January 18

by Leave a Comment

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, January 18

Boys

  • Abraham Lincoln, CO 88, Scottsbluff 86
  • Gering 73, Chadron 61
  • Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore – PPD
  • Hemingford 88, Sioux County 51 (PAC Tournament)
  • Hyannis 59, Arthur County 44
  • Morrill 60, Hay Springs 22 (PAC Tournament)
  • Ogallala 67, Alliance 64
  • Twin Loup v s Mullen – PPD to 1/29

Girls

  • Crawford 36, Edgemont, SD 34 (PAC Tournament)
  • Gering 41, Chadron 32
  • Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore – PPD
  • Hershey 55, Bridgeport 29 (SPVA Semifinals)
  • Hyannis 46, Arthur County 31
  • Morrill 33, Sioux County 26 (PAC Tournament)
  • Ogallala 46, Alliance 39
  • Twin Loup vs. Mullen, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *