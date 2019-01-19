High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, January 18
Boys
- Abraham Lincoln, CO 88, Scottsbluff 86
- Gering 73, Chadron 61
- Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore – PPD
- Hemingford 88, Sioux County 51 (PAC Tournament)
- Hyannis 59, Arthur County 44
- Morrill 60, Hay Springs 22 (PAC Tournament)
- Ogallala 67, Alliance 64
- Twin Loup v s Mullen – PPD to 1/29
Girls
- Crawford 36, Edgemont, SD 34 (PAC Tournament)
- Gering 41, Chadron 32
- Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore – PPD
- Hershey 55, Bridgeport 29 (SPVA Semifinals)
- Hyannis 46, Arthur County 31
- Morrill 33, Sioux County 26 (PAC Tournament)
- Ogallala 46, Alliance 39
- Twin Loup vs. Mullen, ppd. to Jan 29th.
