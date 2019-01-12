High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, January 11
Girls
- Bayard 45, Hemingford 30
- Bridgeport 55, Kimball 45
- Chadron 32, Alliance 25
- Cody-Kilgore 63, Hyannis 32
- Gering 57, Gordon-Rushville 49
- Leyton 59, Potter-Dix 16
- Minatare 37, Morrill 31
- Mitchell 59, Crawford 24
- Mullen 49, McPherson County 19
- Sidney 35, Ogallala 22
Boys
- Alliance 65, Chadron 31
- Bridgeport 45, Kimball 34
- Cheyenne East, WY 71, Scottsbluff 60
- Gering 59, Gordon-Rushville 36
- Hemingford 66, Bayard 60
- Leyton 58, Potter-Dix 15
- Morrill 51, Minatare 41
- Ogallala 62, Sidney 45
(Source: NSAA)
