Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, January 11

by Leave a Comment

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, January 11

Girls

  • Bayard 45, Hemingford 30
  • Bridgeport 55, Kimball 45
  • Chadron 32, Alliance 25
  • Cody-Kilgore 63, Hyannis 32
  • Gering 57, Gordon-Rushville 49
  • Leyton 59, Potter-Dix 16
  • Minatare 37, Morrill 31
  • Mitchell 59, Crawford 24
  • Mullen 49, McPherson County 19
  • Sidney 35, Ogallala 22

Boys

  • Alliance 65, Chadron 31
  • Bridgeport 45, Kimball 34
  • Cheyenne East, WY 71, Scottsbluff 60
  • Gering 59, Gordon-Rushville 36
  • Hemingford 66, Bayard 60
  • Leyton 58, Potter-Dix 15
  • Morrill 51, Minatare 41
  • Ogallala 62, Sidney 45

(Source: NSAA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *