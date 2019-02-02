Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, February 1

Boys

  • Creek Valley 80, Leyton 65
  • Garden County 62, Potter-Dix 20
  • Gering 69, Sidney 60
  • Minatare 50, Sioux County 46
  • Mullen 55, South Loup 49
  • Ogallala 81, McCook 56
  • Rapid City Christian, S.D. 60, Chadron 51
  • Scottsbluff 59, Alliance 54

Western Trails Conference Tournament – Semifinals

  • Bridgeport 72, Hemingford 47
  • Mitchell 79, Bayard 46

Girls

  • Chadron 44, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 23
  • Cody-Kilgore 48, Crawford 30
  • Garden County 39, Potter-Dix 21
  • Leyton 70, Creek Valley 26
  • Ogallala 57, McCook 47
  • Scottsbluff 64, Alliance 48
  • Sidney 61, Gering 51
  • Sioux County 45, Minatare 41
  • South Loup 39, Mullen 31

Western Trails Conference Tournament – Semifinals

  • Bridgeport 51, Bayard 31
  • Mitchell 74, Kimball 26

