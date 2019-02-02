High School Basketball Scoreboard – Friday, February 1
Boys
- Creek Valley 80, Leyton 65
- Garden County 62, Potter-Dix 20
- Gering 69, Sidney 60
- Minatare 50, Sioux County 46
- Mullen 55, South Loup 49
- Ogallala 81, McCook 56
- Rapid City Christian, S.D. 60, Chadron 51
- Scottsbluff 59, Alliance 54
Western Trails Conference Tournament – Semifinals
- Bridgeport 72, Hemingford 47
- Mitchell 79, Bayard 46
Girls
- Chadron 44, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 23
- Cody-Kilgore 48, Crawford 30
- Garden County 39, Potter-Dix 21
- Leyton 70, Creek Valley 26
- Ogallala 57, McCook 47
- Scottsbluff 64, Alliance 48
- Sidney 61, Gering 51
- Sioux County 45, Minatare 41
- South Loup 39, Mullen 31
Western Trails Conference Tournament – Semifinals
- Bridgeport 51, Bayard 31
- Mitchell 74, Kimball 26
