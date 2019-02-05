Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Schedule – Tuesday, February 5

Boys

  • Creek Valley at Perkins County
  • Crawford at Sioux County
  • Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore
  • Hay Springs at Minatare
  • Hyannis at Garden County
  • Leyton at Bayard
  • Morrill at Hemingford
  • Peetz, CO at Potter-Dix
  • Pine Bluffs, WY at Kimball
  • South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

Girls

  • Alliance at Sidney – 92.5 FM Broadcast
  • Creek Valley at Perkins County
  • Crawford at Sioux County
  • Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore
  • Hay Springs at Minatare
  • Hyannis at Garden County
  • Leyton at Bayard
  • Morrill at Hemingford
  • Ogallala at Gothenburg
  • Peetz, CO at Potter-Dix
  • Pine Bluffs, WY at Kimball
  • South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

 

