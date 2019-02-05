High School Basketball Schedule – Tuesday, February 5
Boys
- Creek Valley at Perkins County
- Crawford at Sioux County
- Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore
- Hay Springs at Minatare
- Hyannis at Garden County
- Leyton at Bayard
- Morrill at Hemingford
- Peetz, CO at Potter-Dix
- Pine Bluffs, WY at Kimball
- South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
Girls
- Alliance at Sidney – 92.5 FM Broadcast
- Creek Valley at Perkins County
- Crawford at Sioux County
- Gordon/Rushville at Cody-Kilgore
- Hay Springs at Minatare
- Hyannis at Garden County
- Leyton at Bayard
- Morrill at Hemingford
- Ogallala at Gothenburg
- Peetz, CO at Potter-Dix
- Pine Bluffs, WY at Kimball
- South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
