Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, January 5

by Leave a Comment

High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, January 5

Boys

  • Alliance vs Cheyenne Central, WY
  • Bayard at Gordon/Rushville
  • Bridgeport at Hershey
  • Cody-Kilgore at Stapleton
  • Gering at Newcastle, WY
  • Kimball at Chase County
  • Leyton at Hay Springs
  • McCook at Sidney
  • Minatare at Creek Valley
  • Mitchell at Chadron
  • Mullen at Wallace
  • Sioux County at Edgemont, SD
  • South Platte at Potter-Dix

Girls

  • Alliance vs Cheyenne Central, WY
  • Bayard at Gordon/Rushville
  • Bridgeport at Hershey
  • Cody-Kilgore at Stapleton
  • Gering at Newcastle, WY
  • Kimball at Chase County
  • Leyton at Hay Springs
  • McCook at Sidney
  • Minatare at Creek Valley
  • Mitchell at Chadron
  • Mullen at Wallace
  • Sioux County at Edgemont, SD
  • South Platte at Potter-Dix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *