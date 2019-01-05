High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, January 5
Boys
- Alliance vs Cheyenne Central, WY
- Bayard at Gordon/Rushville
- Bridgeport at Hershey
- Cody-Kilgore at Stapleton
- Gering at Newcastle, WY
- Kimball at Chase County
- Leyton at Hay Springs
- McCook at Sidney
- Minatare at Creek Valley
- Mitchell at Chadron
- Mullen at Wallace
- Sioux County at Edgemont, SD
- South Platte at Potter-Dix
Girls
- Alliance vs Cheyenne Central, WY
- Bayard at Gordon/Rushville
- Bridgeport at Hershey
- Cody-Kilgore at Stapleton
- Gering at Newcastle, WY
- Kimball at Chase County
- Leyton at Hay Springs
- McCook at Sidney
- Minatare at Creek Valley
- Mitchell at Chadron
- Mullen at Wallace
- Sioux County at Edgemont, SD
- South Platte at Potter-Dix
