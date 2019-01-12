Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, January 12

by Leave a Comment

High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, January 12

Girls

  • Mullen at Arthur County
  • Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, WY
  • Kimball at Gordon/Rushville
  • Sidney at Lexington
  • Bridgeport at Mitchell
  • Valentine at Ogallala
  • Hay Springs at Potter-Dix
  • Hemingford at Sioux County
  • South Platte at Stapleton
  • Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade

Boys

  • Mullen at Arthur County
  • Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, WY
  • Kimball at Gordon/Rushville
  • Sidney at Lexington
  • Bridgeport at Mitchell
  • Valentine at Ogallala
  • Hay Springs at Potter-Dix
  • Hemingford at Sioux County
  • South Platte at Stapleton
  • Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *