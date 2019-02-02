High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, February 2
Girls
- Arthur County at South Platte
- Bennett County, SD at Hay Springs
- Chadron at Valentine
- Leyton at Sioux County
- Ogallala at Broken Bow
- Peetz, CO at Creek Valley
- Scottsbluff at Sidney
- Wheatland, WY at Gering
Western Trails Conference Tournament
- Finals: Mitchell vs Bridgeport
Boys
- Arthur County at South Platte
- Chadron at Valentine
- Leyton at Sioux County
- Ogallala at Broken Bow
- Peetz, CO at Creek Valley
- Scottsbluff at Sidney
- Wheatland, WY at Gering
Western Trails Conference Tournament
- Finals: Mitchell vs Bridgeport
