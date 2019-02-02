Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Schedule – Saturday, February 2

Girls

  • Arthur County at South Platte
  • Bennett County, SD at Hay Springs
  • Chadron at Valentine
  • Leyton at Sioux County
  • Ogallala at Broken Bow
  • Peetz, CO at Creek Valley
  • Scottsbluff at Sidney
  • Wheatland, WY at Gering

Western Trails Conference Tournament

  • Finals: Mitchell vs Bridgeport

Boys

  • Arthur County at South Platte
  • Chadron at Valentine
  • Leyton at Sioux County
  • Ogallala at Broken Bow
  • Peetz, CO at Creek Valley
  • Scottsbluff at Sidney
  • Wheatland, WY at Gering

Western Trails Conference Tournament

  • Finals: Mitchell vs Bridgeport

 

