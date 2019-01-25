Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

High School Basketball Schedule – Friday, January 25

by Leave a Comment

High School Basketball Schedule – Friday, January 25

Boys

  • Bayard at South Platte
  • Crawford at Morrill
  • Garden County at Creek Valley
  • Gering at Alliance
  • Gordon/Rushville at Mitchell
  • Hay Springs at Edgemont, SD
  • Kimball at Sutherland
  • Minatare at Leyton
  • Scottsbluff at Rapid City Central, SD
  • Sidney at Chadron

Girls

  • Bayard at South Platte
  • Crawford at Morrill
  • Garden County at Creek Valley
  • Gering at Alliance
  • Gordon/Rushville at Mitchell
  • Kimball at Sutherland
  • Minatare at Leyton
  • Scottsbluff at Rapid City Central, SD
  • Sidney at Chadron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *