High School Basketball Friday-East/West Day 2

Local scores from Friday. The East/West Shootout wraps up today with Alliance facing McCook, Scottsbluff vs Lexington and Gering vs North Platte. West Girls teams at home and West Boys teams on the road. Join KCOW and panhandle.post.com for the Alliance Girls vs McCook broadcast beginning at 12:30 Saturday. We will have score updates from the Boys game in McCook during our broadcast.
BOYS
East-West Shootout
Alliance 66, Lexington 52
McCook 62, Gering 58
Scottsbluff 72, North Platte 47
Gordon/Rushville 38, Bridgeport 27
Hemingford 54, Kimball 46
Mullen 63, Hyannis 25
Ogallala 71, Mitchell 34
Sidney 61, Chadron 50
Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34
GIRLS
East-West Shootout
Alliance 44, Lexington 37
Gering 48, McCook 39
Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 36
Gordon/Rushville 57, Bridgeport 40
Hay Springs 55, Garden County 21
Hemingford 55, Kimball 29
Hyannis 43, Mullen 30
Mitchell 71, Ogallala 38
Sidney 43, Chadron 25
Sioux County 49, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 23