High School Basketball Friday-East/West Day 2

Local scores from Friday. The East/West Shootout wraps up today with Alliance facing McCook, Scottsbluff vs Lexington and Gering vs North Platte. West Girls teams at home and West Boys teams on the road. Join KCOW and panhandle.post.com for the Alliance Girls vs McCook broadcast beginning at 12:30 Saturday. We will have score updates from the Boys game in McCook during our broadcast.

BOYS

East-West Shootout

Alliance 66, Lexington 52

McCook 62, Gering 58

Scottsbluff 72, North Platte 47

Gordon/Rushville 38, Bridgeport 27

Hemingford 54, Kimball 46

Mullen 63, Hyannis 25

Ogallala 71, Mitchell 34

Sidney 61, Chadron 50

Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34

GIRLS

East-West Shootout

Alliance 44, Lexington 37

Gering 48, McCook 39

Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 36

Gordon/Rushville 57, Bridgeport 40

Hay Springs 55, Garden County 21

Hemingford 55, Kimball 29

Hyannis 43, Mullen 30

Mitchell 71, Ogallala 38

Sidney 43, Chadron 25

Sioux County 49, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 23