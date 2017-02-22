High School Basketball-Feb. 21

Boys…February 21, 2017
Alliance 63, Hot Springs, S.D. 48
|C1-1 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Louisville 50, Auburn 48
Syracuse 48, Falls City 41
|C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Boys Town 84, Ashland-Greenwood 39
Douglas County West 70, Omaha Concordia 59
|C1-3 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Bishop Neumann 71, Lincoln Christian 44
Wahoo 89, Lincoln Lutheran 52
|C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Fillmore Central 59, Malcolm 57
Milford 68, Fairbury 46
|C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Columbus Scotus 56, Columbus Lakeview 16
North Bend Central 54, Aquinas 51
|C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 65, Arlington 62
Winnebago 84, Fort Calhoun 47
|C1-7 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Wayne 77, Norfolk Catholic 67
West Point-Beemer 52, Pierce 46
|C1-8 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Broken Bow 48, Ord 47
O’Neill 64, Valentine 31
|C1-9 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Boone Central/Newman Grove 68, St. Paul 65
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Central City 41
|C1-10 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Adams Central 55, Minden 38
Kearney Catholic 53, Gibbon 37
|C1-11 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Gothenburg 71, Cozad 56
Hershey 63, Ogallala 47
|C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Chadron 36, Bridgeport 30
Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 42
The C1-12 Subdistrict Final will be played Wednesday February 22 at 5 pm at Alliance High School.
|C2-1 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Diller-Odell 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51, 2OT
Southern 43, Thayer Central 35
|C2-2 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Johnson County Central 24
Freeman 49, Palmyra 31
|C2-3 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46
Yutan 56, Archbishop Bergan 46
|C2-4 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 69, Omaha Nation 52
Ponca 61, Wakefield 38
|C2-5 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Crofton 40
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 83, Hartington-Newcastle 66
|C2-6 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Neligh-Oakdale 63, Ainsworth 37
West Holt 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
|C2-7 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Battle Creek 55, Howells/Dodge 54
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Wisner-Pilger 68
|C2-8 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Centennial 62, Nebraska Christian 34
Twin River 51, Cross County 49
|C2-9 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Doniphan-Trumbull 66, Sutton 63, 2OT
Hastings St. Cecilia 75, Sandy Creek 38
|C2-10 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Amherst 55, Ravenna 44
Arcadia-Loup City 62, Centura 56
|C2-11 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Southern Valley 51, North Platte St. Patrick’s 43
Southwest 54, Cambridge 38
|C2-12 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Kimball 53, Bayard 45
Perkins County 55, Hemingford 43
|D1-1 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Johnson-Brock 55, Sterling 40
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Pawnee City 29
|D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35, McCool Junction 21
Friend 53, Deshler 39
|D1-3 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 28
Omaha Christian Academy 52, Weeping Water 42
|D1-4 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Guardian Angels 68, Pender 35
Walthill 74, Clarkson/Leigh 38
|D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Bloomfield 40
Randolph 45, Osmond 42
|D1-6 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Boyd County 61, Clearwater/Orchard 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, North Central 55
|D1-7 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Fullerton 59, Palmer 44
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 50
|D1-8 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Heartland 46, Harvard 31
Kenesaw 62, Blue Hill 46
|D1-9 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Burwell 50, Pleasanton 39
South Loup 56, Ansley-Litchfield 54
|D1-10 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Alma 74, Overton 63
Elm Creek 59, Franklin 33
|D1-11 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Arapahoe 42
Medicine Valley 54, Bertrand 52
|D1-12 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Paxton 74, Maxwell 17
|D2-1 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Exeter/Milligan 51
Parkview Christian 66, Lewiston 44
|D2-2 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis 85, St. Edward 44
Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 23
|D2-3 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Santee 71, Winside 45
|D2-4 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
CWC 55, Ewing 31
Stuart 40, St. Mary’s 29
|D2-5 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Riverside 80, Elba 12
Spalding Academy 56, Twin Loup 55
|D2-6 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Giltner 71, Hampton 50
Heartland Lutheran 59, Lawrence-Nelson 45
|D2-7 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Loomis 54, Silver Lake 44
Wilcox-Hildreth 79, Axtell 47
|D2-8 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Wallace 63, Eustis-Farnam 44
Wauneta-Palisade 88, Elwood 54
|D2-9 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Sandhills/Thedford 79, Anselmo-Merna 62
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 84, Brady 40
|D2-10 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Mullen 83, Arthur County 38
South Platte 64, Hyannis 57
|D2-11 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Leyton 76, Minatare 36
Potter-Dix 53, Garden County 33
|D2-12 Subdistrict Tournament
|Semifinal
Crawford 49, Hay Springs 27
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|A-1 Tournament
|Semifinal
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Central 32
Papillion-LaVista 50, Millard North 47
|A-2 Tournament
|Semifinal
Kearney 40, Norfolk 29
Millard South 77, North Platte 17
|A-3 Tournament
|Semifinal
Omaha Northwest 51, Omaha Marian 47
Omaha Westside 72, Lincoln North Star 35
|A-4 Tournament
|Semifinal
Lincoln Southwest 59, Bellevue East 37
Omaha North 58, Lincoln High 40
|A-5 Tournament
|Semifinal
Lincoln East 66, Omaha Bryan 35
Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Benson 41
|A-6 Tournament
|Semifinal
Bellevue West 40, Omaha Burke 30
Lincoln Pius X 60, Omaha South 37
|A-7 Tournament
|Semifinals
Millard West 63, Fremont 25
Papillion-LaVista South 60, Grand Island 42
|B-1 Tournament
Nebraska City 47, Plattsmouth 41
|B-2 Tournament
Omaha Gross Catholic 40, Omaha Mercy 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, Ralston 23
|B-3 Tournament
Blair 50, Bennington 37
|B-4 Tournament
Beatrice 52, Schuyler 27
Crete 45, Columbus 31
|B-5 Tournament
Hastings 46, Lexington 29
|B-6 Tournament
Scottsbluff 66, McCook 56
Due to the forecast of snow, the Girls B-6 Semi-finals will be played Wednesday February 22 at Prairie View School in Ogallala. Scottsbluff vs Sidney at 5:00 pm. Alliance vs Gering at 6:30 pm. The Championship Game is scheduled for Friday at 6 pm.