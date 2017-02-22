High School Basketball-Feb. 21

Boys…February 21, 2017

Alliance 63, Hot Springs, S.D. 48

C1-1 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Louisville 50, Auburn 48

Syracuse 48, Falls City 41

C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Boys Town 84, Ashland-Greenwood 39

Douglas County West 70, Omaha Concordia 59

C1-3 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Bishop Neumann 71, Lincoln Christian 44

Wahoo 89, Lincoln Lutheran 52

C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Fillmore Central 59, Malcolm 57

Milford 68, Fairbury 46

C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Columbus Scotus 56, Columbus Lakeview 16

North Bend Central 54, Aquinas 51

C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 65, Arlington 62

Winnebago 84, Fort Calhoun 47

C1-7 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Wayne 77, Norfolk Catholic 67

West Point-Beemer 52, Pierce 46

C1-8 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Broken Bow 48, Ord 47

O’Neill 64, Valentine 31

C1-9 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Boone Central/Newman Grove 68, St. Paul 65

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Central City 41

C1-10 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Adams Central 55, Minden 38

Kearney Catholic 53, Gibbon 37

C1-11 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Gothenburg 71, Cozad 56

Hershey 63, Ogallala 47

C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Chadron 36, Bridgeport 30

Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 42

The C1-12 Subdistrict Final will be played Wednesday February 22 at 5 pm at Alliance High School.

C2-1 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Diller-Odell 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51, 2OT

Southern 43, Thayer Central 35

C2-2 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Elmwood-Murdock 59, Johnson County Central 24

Freeman 49, Palmyra 31

C2-3 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46

Yutan 56, Archbishop Bergan 46

C2-4 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 69, Omaha Nation 52

Ponca 61, Wakefield 38

C2-5 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Crofton 40

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 83, Hartington-Newcastle 66

C2-6 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Neligh-Oakdale 63, Ainsworth 37

West Holt 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

C2-7 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Battle Creek 55, Howells/Dodge 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Wisner-Pilger 68

C2-8 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Centennial 62, Nebraska Christian 34

Twin River 51, Cross County 49

C2-9 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Doniphan-Trumbull 66, Sutton 63, 2OT

Hastings St. Cecilia 75, Sandy Creek 38

C2-10 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Amherst 55, Ravenna 44

Arcadia-Loup City 62, Centura 56

C2-11 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Southern Valley 51, North Platte St. Patrick’s 43

Southwest 54, Cambridge 38

C2-12 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Kimball 53, Bayard 45

Perkins County 55, Hemingford 43

D1-1 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Johnson-Brock 55, Sterling 40

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Pawnee City 29

D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35, McCool Junction 21

Friend 53, Deshler 39

D1-3 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 28

Omaha Christian Academy 52, Weeping Water 42

D1-4 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Guardian Angels 68, Pender 35

Walthill 74, Clarkson/Leigh 38

D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Bloomfield 40

Randolph 45, Osmond 42

D1-6 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Boyd County 61, Clearwater/Orchard 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 61, North Central 55

D1-7 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Fullerton 59, Palmer 44

Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 50

D1-8 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Heartland 46, Harvard 31

Kenesaw 62, Blue Hill 46

D1-9 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Burwell 50, Pleasanton 39

South Loup 56, Ansley-Litchfield 54

D1-10 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Alma 74, Overton 63

Elm Creek 59, Franklin 33

D1-11 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Arapahoe 42

Medicine Valley 54, Bertrand 52

D1-12 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Paxton 74, Maxwell 17

D2-1 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Exeter/Milligan 51

Parkview Christian 66, Lewiston 44

D2-2 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis 85, St. Edward 44

Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 23

D2-3 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Santee 71, Winside 45

D2-4 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

CWC 55, Ewing 31

Stuart 40, St. Mary’s 29

D2-5 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Riverside 80, Elba 12

Spalding Academy 56, Twin Loup 55

D2-6 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Giltner 71, Hampton 50

Heartland Lutheran 59, Lawrence-Nelson 45

D2-7 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Loomis 54, Silver Lake 44

Wilcox-Hildreth 79, Axtell 47

D2-8 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Wallace 63, Eustis-Farnam 44

Wauneta-Palisade 88, Elwood 54

D2-9 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Sandhills/Thedford 79, Anselmo-Merna 62

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 84, Brady 40

D2-10 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Mullen 83, Arthur County 38

South Platte 64, Hyannis 57

D2-11 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Leyton 76, Minatare 36

Potter-Dix 53, Garden County 33

D2-12 Subdistrict Tournament Semifinal

Crawford 49, Hay Springs 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL A-1 Tournament Semifinal

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Central 32

Papillion-LaVista 50, Millard North 47

A-2 Tournament Semifinal

Kearney 40, Norfolk 29

Millard South 77, North Platte 17

A-3 Tournament Semifinal

Omaha Northwest 51, Omaha Marian 47

Omaha Westside 72, Lincoln North Star 35

A-4 Tournament Semifinal

Lincoln Southwest 59, Bellevue East 37

Omaha North 58, Lincoln High 40

A-5 Tournament Semifinal

Lincoln East 66, Omaha Bryan 35

Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Benson 41

A-6 Tournament Semifinal

Bellevue West 40, Omaha Burke 30

Lincoln Pius X 60, Omaha South 37

A-7 Tournament Semifinals

Millard West 63, Fremont 25

Papillion-LaVista South 60, Grand Island 42

B-1 Tournament

Nebraska City 47, Plattsmouth 41

B-2 Tournament

Omaha Gross Catholic 40, Omaha Mercy 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, Ralston 23

B-3 Tournament

Blair 50, Bennington 37

B-4 Tournament

Beatrice 52, Schuyler 27

Crete 45, Columbus 31

B-5 Tournament

Hastings 46, Lexington 29

B-6 Tournament

Scottsbluff 66, McCook 56

Due to the forecast of snow, the Girls B-6 Semi-finals will be played Wednesday February 22 at Prairie View School in Ogallala. Scottsbluff vs Sidney at 5:00 pm. Alliance vs Gering at 6:30 pm. The Championship Game is scheduled for Friday at 6 pm.