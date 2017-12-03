High School Basketball Dec. 2

Boys
|Western Conference Tournament
|Seventh Place
Mitchell 55, Chadron 44
|Fifth Place
Alliance 65, Gering 62, OT
|Third Place
Sidney 69, Greeley West, Colo. 48
|Championship
Sterling, Colo. 56, Scottsbluff 40
Girls
|Western Conference Tournament
|Seventh Place
Gering 62, Greeley West, Colo. 34
|Fifth Place
Scottsbluff 56, Chadron 43
|Third Place
Alliance 53, Sterling 47
|Championship
Mitchell 53, Sidney 31
Boys Scores..Saturday
Allen 39, Cedar Bluffs 36
Amherst 64, South Loup 53
Aquinas 56, Shelby/Rising City 27
Arapahoe 69, Red Cloud 11
Archbishop Bergan 59, Douglas County West 38
Arlington 65, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Arthur County 60, Hay Springs 34
Auburn 62, Malcolm 22
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 86, Homer 41
Battle Creek 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Blair 63, Ralston 50
Boone Central/Newman Grove 66, Columbus Lakeview 53
Boyd County 59, Wausa 50
Boys Town 62, Oakland-Craig 54
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, East Butler 41
Centennial 43, Nebraska Christian 39
Central City 57, Ord 55
Central Valley 59, Stuart 45
Centura 54, Wood River 36
Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 41
Columbus 93, South Sioux City 58
Cornerstone Christian 33, College View Academy 30
Creek Valley 48, Maxwell 26
David City 60, Sandy Creek 15
Fillmore Central 53, Fairbury 33
Franklin 58, Shelton 13
Fullerton 54, High Plains Community 29
Gordon/Rushville 46, Ainsworth 40
Grand Island Northwest 56, Norris 51
Hartington-Newcastle 63, St. Mary’s 11
Hastings St. Cecilia 48, Bishop Neumann 45
Heartland Lutheran 35, Silver Lake 20
Hemingford 60, Hyannis 49
Holdrege 57, Kearney Catholic 52
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51, Weeping Water 28
Kenesaw 34, Alma 30
Lewiston 47, Wetmore, Kan. 41
Lincoln Christian 59, Freeman 46
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 74, Twin River 54
Madison 67, Clarkson/Leigh 60
McCook 66, Valentine 26
McCool Junction 57, Hampton 34
Meridian 67, Nebraska Lutheran 41
Milford 69, Raymond Central 24
Minden 64, Ogallala 53
North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Sutherland 44
Omaha Roncalli 61, West Point-Beemer 40
Paxton 71, Eustis-Farnam 17
Platteview 66, Louisville 31
Ponca 82, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 39
Rawlins County, Kan. 62, Hitchcock County 22
Republic County, Kan. 58, Superior 20
Riverside 58, Pierce 55
Southwest 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
St. Paul 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
Syracuse 60, Fort Calhoun 44
Thayer Central 56, Sterling 50
Tri County 44, Lawrence-Nelson 36
Twin Loup 50, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Wahoo 62, Seward 53
Waverly 55, Elkhorn 50
York 46, Beatrice 38
|Bayard Tournament
|Third Place
Crawford 52, Leyton 12
|Championship
Bridgeport 75, Bayard 49
|Early Bird Classic Tournament
|Consolation
Millard West 65, Fremont 49
|Championship
Lincoln East 64, Lincoln Pius X 50
|Grand Island Central Catholic Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Norfolk Catholic 42
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 42
|HAC Tournament
|Third Place
Lincoln High 63, Papillion-LaVista South 48
|Championship
Kearney 71, Bellevue West 65
|I-80 Shootout
Grand Island 64, Bellevue East 40
Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln Southeast 57
|Kimball Tournament
|Third Place
Morrill 50, Potter-Dix 19
|Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 61, Kimball 34
|NE City Lourdes Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 79, Parkview Christian 61
Yutan 49, Nebraska City Lourdes 41
|Northeast Nebraska Tournament
Guardian Angels 56, Emerson-Hubbard 39
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Wisner-Pilger 53
|OPS Basketball Jamboree
|POD 1
|Consolation
Omaha South 79, Omaha Benson 54
|Championship
Millard South 74, Omaha Northwest 35
|POD 2
|Consolation
Omaha Bryan 77, Omaha North 70
|Championship
Omaha Burke 73, Omaha Central 72
|Tip-Off Tournament
|Consolation
Lincoln Northeast 82, Lincoln North Star 32
|Championship
Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Westside 63
|Tipoff Classic
|Consolation
Millard North 62, Norfolk 49
|Championship
Omaha Creighton Prep 51, Lincoln Southwest 44
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aquinas 53, Shelby/Rising City 32
Archbishop Bergan 59, Douglas County West 33
Arlington 71, Ashland-Greenwood 50
Arthur County 36, Hay Springs 31
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Homer 46
Blair 43, Ralston 29
Boyd County 55, Wausa 20
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, East Butler 33
Cedar Bluffs 45, Allen 33
Centennial 43, Nebraska Christian 39
Central Valley 48, Stuart 30
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Madison 26
Cody-Kilgore 43, Sioux County 32
College View Academy 44, Cornerstone Christian 7
Columbus Lakeview 46, Boone Central/Newman Grove 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, St. Paul 32
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 20
Fairbury 41, Fillmore Central 38
Franklin 58, Shelton 13
Fullerton 54, High Plains Community 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Ainsworth 39
Grand Island Northwest 56, Norris 47
Gretna 53, Omaha Skutt Catholic 41
Hartington-Newcastle 63, St. Mary’s 11
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Bishop Neumann 44
Heartland Lutheran 35, Silver Lake 20
Hitchcock County 52, Rawlins County, Kan. 45
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, Battle Creek 41
Hyannis 69, Hemingford 36
Kearney Catholic 40, Holdrege 30
Kenesaw 34, Alma 30
Lincoln Christian 60, Freeman 23
Malcolm 37, Auburn 33
Maxwell 26, Creek Valley 15
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Southwest 15
McCook 54, Valentine 30
McCool Junction 49, Hampton 34
Meridian 67, Nebraska Lutheran 41
Milford 48, Raymond Central 37
North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Sutherland 29
Oakland-Craig 60, Boys Town 19
Ogallala 60, Minden 50
Omaha Mercy 59, Plattsmouth 37
Ord 74, Central City 37
Paxton 34, Eustis-Farnam 31
Platteview 66, Louisville 40
Ponca 37, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 34
Red Cloud 43, Arapahoe 26
Riverside 44, Pierce 40
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Twin Loup 42
Sandy Creek 49, David City 24
South Loup 40, Amherst 25
South Sioux City 55, Columbus 39
Superior 65, Republic County, Kan. 30
Syracuse 59, Fort Calhoun 48
Tri County 44, Lawrence-Nelson 36
Twin River 33, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32
Wahoo 47, Seward 32
Weeping Water 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38
West Point-Beemer 41, Omaha Roncalli 30
Wetmore, Kan. 35, Lewiston 32
Wood River 42, Centura 39
|Bayard Tournament
|Third Place
Leyton 41, Crawford 22
|Championship
Bridgeport 49, Bayard 40
|Early Bird Classic Tournament
|Consolation
Fremont 64, Millard West 38
|Championship
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Pius X 30
|Grand Island Central Catholic Tournament
|Third Place
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Norfolk Catholic 37
|Championship
Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Lincoln Lutheran 45
|HAC Tournament Lincoln Southwest
|Third Place
Lincoln High 61, Papillion-LaVista South 55
|Championship
Bellevue West 76, Kearney 65
|I-80 Shootout
|Consolation
Grand Island 55, Bellevue East 34
|Championship
Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln Southeast 38
|Kimball Tournament
|Third Place
Potter-Dix 54, Morrill 42
|Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 47, Kimball 30
|Lourdes Central Catholic LAA
|Consolation
Yutan 43, Omaha Duchesne Academy 30
|Championship
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
|Millard North Tournament
|Third Place
Lincoln Southwest 54, Norfolk 39
|Championship
Millard North 51, Omaha Marian 43
|Northeast Nebraska Tournament
|Consolation
Wisner-Pilger 49, Emerson-Hubbard 27
|Championship
Guardian Angels 66, Lutheran High Northeast 45
|OPS Basketball Jamboree
|POD 1
|Consolation
Omaha Northwest 63, Omaha South 48
|Championship
Millard South 71, Omaha Benson 48
|POD 2
|Consolation
Omaha Burke 51, Omaha Bryan 40
|Championship
Omaha North 54, Omaha Central 38
|Tip-Off Tournament
Lincoln Northeast 82, Lincoln North Star 32
Omaha Westside 60, Elkhorn South 47
