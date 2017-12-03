Panhandle Post

High School Basketball Dec. 2

Boys

Western Conference Tournament
Seventh Place

Mitchell 55, Chadron 44

Fifth Place

Alliance 65, Gering 62, OT

Third Place

Sidney 69, Greeley West, Colo. 48

Championship

Sterling, Colo. 56, Scottsbluff 40

 

Girls

Western Conference Tournament
Seventh Place

Gering 62, Greeley West, Colo. 34

Fifth Place

Scottsbluff 56, Chadron 43

Third Place

Alliance 53, Sterling 47

Championship

Mitchell 53, Sidney 31

 

Boys Scores..Saturday

Allen 39, Cedar Bluffs 36

Amherst 64, South Loup 53

Aquinas 56, Shelby/Rising City 27

Arapahoe 69, Red Cloud 11

Archbishop Bergan 59, Douglas County West 38

Arlington 65, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Arthur County 60, Hay Springs 34

Auburn 62, Malcolm 22

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 86, Homer 41

Battle Creek 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Blair 63, Ralston 50

Boone Central/Newman Grove 66, Columbus Lakeview 53

Boyd County 59, Wausa 50

Boys Town 62, Oakland-Craig 54

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, East Butler 41

Centennial 43, Nebraska Christian 39

Central City 57, Ord 55

Central Valley 59, Stuart 45

Centura 54, Wood River 36

Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 41

Columbus 93, South Sioux City 58

Cornerstone Christian 33, College View Academy 30

Creek Valley 48, Maxwell 26

David City 60, Sandy Creek 15

Fillmore Central 53, Fairbury 33

Franklin 58, Shelton 13

Fullerton 54, High Plains Community 29

Gordon/Rushville 46, Ainsworth 40

Grand Island Northwest 56, Norris 51

Hartington-Newcastle 63, St. Mary’s 11

Hastings St. Cecilia 48, Bishop Neumann 45

Heartland Lutheran 35, Silver Lake 20

Hemingford 60, Hyannis 49

Holdrege 57, Kearney Catholic 52

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51, Weeping Water 28

Kenesaw 34, Alma 30

Lewiston 47, Wetmore, Kan. 41

Lincoln Christian 59, Freeman 46

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 74, Twin River 54

Madison 67, Clarkson/Leigh 60

McCook 66, Valentine 26

McCool Junction 57, Hampton 34

Meridian 67, Nebraska Lutheran 41

Milford 69, Raymond Central 24

Minden 64, Ogallala 53

North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Sutherland 44

Omaha Roncalli 61, West Point-Beemer 40

Paxton 71, Eustis-Farnam 17

Platteview 66, Louisville 31

Ponca 82, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 39

Rawlins County, Kan. 62, Hitchcock County 22

Republic County, Kan. 58, Superior 20

Riverside 58, Pierce 55

Southwest 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

St. Paul 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 46

Syracuse 60, Fort Calhoun 44

Thayer Central 56, Sterling 50

Tri County 44, Lawrence-Nelson 36

Twin Loup 50, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Wahoo 62, Seward 53

Waverly 55, Elkhorn 50

York 46, Beatrice 38

Bayard Tournament
Third Place

Crawford 52, Leyton 12

Championship

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 49

Early Bird Classic Tournament
Consolation

Millard West 65, Fremont 49

Championship

Lincoln East 64, Lincoln Pius X 50

Grand Island Central Catholic Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Norfolk Catholic 42

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 42

HAC Tournament
Third Place

Lincoln High 63, Papillion-LaVista South 48

Championship

Kearney 71, Bellevue West 65

I-80 Shootout

Grand Island 64, Bellevue East 40

Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln Southeast 57

Kimball Tournament
Third Place

Morrill 50, Potter-Dix 19

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Kimball 34

NE City Lourdes Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 79, Parkview Christian 61

Yutan 49, Nebraska City Lourdes 41

Northeast Nebraska Tournament

Guardian Angels 56, Emerson-Hubbard 39

Lutheran High Northeast 63, Wisner-Pilger 53

OPS Basketball Jamboree
POD 1
Consolation

Omaha South 79, Omaha Benson 54

Championship

Millard South 74, Omaha Northwest 35

POD 2
Consolation

Omaha Bryan 77, Omaha North 70

Championship

Omaha Burke 73, Omaha Central 72

Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation

Lincoln Northeast 82, Lincoln North Star 32

Championship

Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Westside 63

Tipoff Classic
Consolation

Millard North 62, Norfolk 49

Championship

Omaha Creighton Prep 51, Lincoln Southwest 44

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 53, Shelby/Rising City 32

Archbishop Bergan 59, Douglas County West 33

Arlington 71, Ashland-Greenwood 50

Arthur County 36, Hay Springs 31

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Homer 46

Blair 43, Ralston 29

Boyd County 55, Wausa 20

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, East Butler 33

Cedar Bluffs 45, Allen 33

Centennial 43, Nebraska Christian 39

Central Valley 48, Stuart 30

Clarkson/Leigh 55, Madison 26

Cody-Kilgore 43, Sioux County 32

College View Academy 44, Cornerstone Christian 7

Columbus Lakeview 46, Boone Central/Newman Grove 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, St. Paul 32

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 20

Fairbury 41, Fillmore Central 38

Franklin 58, Shelton 13

Fullerton 54, High Plains Community 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Ainsworth 39

Grand Island Northwest 56, Norris 47

Gretna 53, Omaha Skutt Catholic 41

Hartington-Newcastle 63, St. Mary’s 11

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Bishop Neumann 44

Heartland Lutheran 35, Silver Lake 20

Hitchcock County 52, Rawlins County, Kan. 45

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, Battle Creek 41

Hyannis 69, Hemingford 36

Kearney Catholic 40, Holdrege 30

Kenesaw 34, Alma 30

Lincoln Christian 60, Freeman 23

Malcolm 37, Auburn 33

Maxwell 26, Creek Valley 15

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Southwest 15

McCook 54, Valentine 30

McCool Junction 49, Hampton 34

Meridian 67, Nebraska Lutheran 41

Milford 48, Raymond Central 37

North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Sutherland 29

Oakland-Craig 60, Boys Town 19

Ogallala 60, Minden 50

Omaha Mercy 59, Plattsmouth 37

Ord 74, Central City 37

Paxton 34, Eustis-Farnam 31

Platteview 66, Louisville 40

Ponca 37, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 34

Red Cloud 43, Arapahoe 26

Riverside 44, Pierce 40

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Twin Loup 42

Sandy Creek 49, David City 24

South Loup 40, Amherst 25

South Sioux City 55, Columbus 39

Superior 65, Republic County, Kan. 30

Syracuse 59, Fort Calhoun 48

Tri County 44, Lawrence-Nelson 36

Twin River 33, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32

Wahoo 47, Seward 32

Weeping Water 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38

West Point-Beemer 41, Omaha Roncalli 30

Wetmore, Kan. 35, Lewiston 32

Wood River 42, Centura 39

Bayard Tournament
Third Place

Leyton 41, Crawford 22

Championship

Bridgeport 49, Bayard 40

Early Bird Classic Tournament
Consolation

Fremont 64, Millard West 38

Championship

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Pius X 30

Grand Island Central Catholic Tournament
Third Place

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Norfolk Catholic 37

Championship

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Lincoln Lutheran 45

HAC Tournament Lincoln Southwest
Third Place

Lincoln High 61, Papillion-LaVista South 55

Championship

Bellevue West 76, Kearney 65

I-80 Shootout
Consolation

Grand Island 55, Bellevue East 34

Championship

Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln Southeast 38

Kimball Tournament
Third Place

Potter-Dix 54, Morrill 42

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 47, Kimball 30

Lourdes Central Catholic LAA
Consolation

Yutan 43, Omaha Duchesne Academy 30

Championship

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Millard North Tournament
Third Place

Lincoln Southwest 54, Norfolk 39

Championship

Millard North 51, Omaha Marian 43

Northeast Nebraska Tournament
Consolation

Wisner-Pilger 49, Emerson-Hubbard 27

Championship

Guardian Angels 66, Lutheran High Northeast 45

OPS Basketball Jamboree
POD 1
Consolation

Omaha Northwest 63, Omaha South 48

Championship

Millard South 71, Omaha Benson 48

POD 2
Consolation

Omaha Burke 51, Omaha Bryan 40

Championship

Omaha North 54, Omaha Central 38

Tip-Off Tournament

Lincoln Northeast 82, Lincoln North Star 32

Omaha Westside 60, Elkhorn South 47

 

