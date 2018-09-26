High-powered Wildcats too much for CSC in loss at Wayne State

The Wayne State Wildcats defeated Chadron State in three sets Tuesday night, (25-11, 25-18, 25-18) in a non-conference match. The loss moves the Eagles record to 3-12 on the season.

“We couldn’t get our offense triggered tonight,” CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said. “Wayne State is a good team, but we couldn’t get our offense motivated. That killed our momentum tonight.”

Shelby Schouten once again led CSC with eight kills. Three others followed behind with four kills each. As a team, the Eagles hit .028.

Wayne State was led by Katie Stephens, who had 12 kills. Tarrin Beller and Maddie Knobbe each had nine kills for the Wildcats, on .615 and .500 hitting percentages respectively. As a team, the Wildcats hit .306.

The Eagles recorded 50 digs, one less than the Wildcats. Ashton Burditt had a match high 19.

Chadron State was down by four in the first set when the Wildcats had a 9-0 run. In set two, the teams were tied at 18 before Wayne State scored seven straight to win.

The Eagles return home this weekend for homecoming week. On Friday, the team will face rivals Black Hills State. Fans are asked to wear black for a blackout.

On Saturday, CSC will face South Dakota School of Mines. Both matches are set for 6 p.m.