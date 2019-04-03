Hiemstra signs with Hastings College

It’s very rare to see a driveway without a well worn backboard, rim and a shredded net. Kids of all ages spend countless hours, shooting countless shots, practicing moves, rebounding their misses, maybe even doing some play by play, in their head, as they shoot. Alliance High Senior Mason Hiemstra was no different. His parents, Angie and Randy, are both Coaches, so spending time in the gym was a normal part of growing up . When he wasn’t in the gym, his driveway hoop got a lot of action. On Wednesday, all that practice and preparation paid off . Mason was able to fullfill a life long dream, as he signed a Letter of Intent to play basketball at Hastings College.

As a Senior at Alliance High School, Mason lead the Bulldogs in scoring (22.4), rebounding (6.5), steals (3.2) and assists (4.2) and was a Western Conference, All Conference and 2nd Team All State selection. He is a 4 year letter winner, a part time starter as a sophomore and full time starter as a junior and senior. He also went over 1000 career points after a 34 point game vs Rapid City Christian mid way thru his senior season. Alliance qualified for the Class B State Tournament his sophomore and senior years. Mason was also an All Conference selection at defensive back and receiver in Football and a returning State Medalist in Track and Field. He has been selected to play in both the Shrine Bowl All Star Football game and the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Basketball game this summer. Mason says Hastings will be a good fit for him. They have top notch facilities, an excellent coaching staff and a very strong Academic program.

Hastings College is a 4 year, NAIA school. They are a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and they offer 10 different intercollegiate sports for both men and women and 2 coed sports. This past season Hastings went 19-12 in Men’s basketball.

Mason is the son of Angie and Randy Hiemstra of Alliance.