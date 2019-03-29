Hiemstra selected for Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Basketball Game

Alliance High School Senior Mason Hiemstra has been selected to play in the 51st Annual Nebraska Coaches Association Boys All Star Basketball Game. Mason lead the Bulldogs in scoring (22.4), rebounding (6.5), steals (3.2) and assists (4.2) this past season and was a Western Conference, All Conference and 2nd Team All-State selection. Alliance finished 19-7 and qualified for the Class B State Tournament. Mason is the son of Angie and Randy Hiemstra of Alliance.

The NCA Girls and Boys All Star Basketball Games will be played Monday, July 22nd in Lincoln. Coaches for this years games will be Scott Lamberty of York and PJ Quinn of Mead for the Red Team. Luke Olson of Bennington and Drake Beranek of Kearney for the Blue team. Girls Coaches will be Tyler Shaw of Sidney and Rod Henkel of Yutan for the Red Team. John Cockerill of Waverly and Molly Hornbeck of South Sioux City for the Blue Team. Meaghan Ross of Sidney was selected to play in the Girls game.

Rosters:

Boys

Josiah Allick, Lincoln North Star F/P

Drew Bippes, Falls City Sacred Heart G

Winston Cook, Wahoo F

Brady Danielson, York F

Gage Delimont, Ainsworth G

Wes Dreamer, Lincoln East F

Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X G

Nico Felici, Bellevue West G

Grant Frickenstein, Archbishop Bergan F

Karson Gansebom, Bennington G/F

Jack Goering, Grand Island CC G

Mason Hiemstra, Alliance G

Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial G

Jaden Horton, Lincoln High G/F

Keyshawn Jenkins, Lincoln High G/F

Jake Kudron, Omaha Skutt G

Blake Lacey, Wahoo G

Jace Piatkowski, Elkhorn South G

Cade Reichardt, Aurora G

Connor Reikenberg, Lincoln East G

Shiloh Robinson, Kearney F/P

Chase Thompson, Omaha Westside F/P

Tanner Wietfeld North Bend Central G/F

Lok Wur, Papillion-La Vista South F

Girls

Gracie Borer, Columbus Lakeview F

Maggie Brahmer, Pierce F/P

Abigail Clarke, Waverly G/F

Akili Felici, Bellevue West G

Caliana Fenceroy, Omaha Northwest G

Jayna Green, Millard North F

Olivia Kastens, Papillion-La Vista South G

Hannah Kelle, Lincoln Southwest F

Haley Kempf, Archbishop Bergan G/F

Sierra Kile, West Point-Beemer F

Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Pat’s G

Averie Lambrecht, Waverly G/F

Kayla Luebbe, Seward F/P

Sydney McDermott, Omaha Skutt F/P

Brooklyn Minzel, Malcolm G

Dacey Nelson, Oakland-Craig G

Chaise Pfansteil, Millard West G

Marybeth Rasmussen, South Sioux City G/F

Meaghan Ross, Sidney G

Josey Ryan, Papillion-La Vista G

Kloee Sande, r Lincoln Pius X F

McKenna Sims, South Sioux City G

Lexi Vertin, Hastings St. Cecilia F

Carlie Wetzel, West Holt F