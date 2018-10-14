Hernandez smashes 19 kills to lead Chadron State win over Highlands, weekend sweep

Freshman Aracely Hernandez tied her career high with 19 kills and the Chadron State College volleyball team defeated the New Mexico Highland Cowgirls in five sets Saturday night, 21-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 16-14.

“We battled through tonight,” said Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis . “In the past, we haven’t done that and tonight we did and turned the corner.”

Along with Hernandez, Chandler Hageman recorded 11 kills and hit .240. Hernandez hit .241. Timmi Keisel recorded five kills while hitting .364 and led the team with four block assists. Hageman had two solo blocks for a match high.

Five different Eagles recorded double-digit digs, led by libero Ashton Burditt with 24. Karli Noble recorded 19 and Mickey Trimble had 11. Hernandez finished with a double-double after recording 10 digs, as well as setter Madison Webb who finished with 50 assists and 14 digs.

In sets one and three, the Eagles hit .000 and .067 respectively. The Cowgirls hit .132 and .300 in the sets, while never once trailing.

The Eagles hit .378 in set two and .326 in set four on its way to victory. Dominika Senkerikova finished with six of her nine kills in set two, and Hernandez recorded seven of her kills in set four.

Set five had six ties and four lead changes before the Eagles won the match. Noble led the team with nine digs in the set.

Four different Cowgirls recorded double-digit kills, led by Tiffany Matchett with 15. Cynthia Norris had 14 and Stacy Johnson and Camryn Nelson each had 12. Johnson had a match high 7 block assists. Trinity Saiz had 26 digs for New Mexico Highlands and Matchett had 22.

Two different Cowgirls recorded double-digit assists, led by Celina Naranjo with 31 and Soleil Gandara with 20.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 7-14 overall and 5-7 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

CSC returns home next weekend as they face University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Friday night, and Colorado School of Mines on Saturday. Friday night is Family Night, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Eagle seniors will be recognized before the match. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.