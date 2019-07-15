Heritage Days ‘Hunt for the Item’ daily clue

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce “Hunt for the Item” will be happening July 15 – July 19. The item is hidden somewhere in the city of Alliance.

If you find the item you can win $300 in Chamber Bucks with a Heritage Days button or $50 without a button.

Alliance Chamber Director Susan Unzicker said, “It’s an object that has to do with the theme.” The theme for Heritage Days this year is “There’s No Place Like Alliance”.