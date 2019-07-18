Alliance – To bring the 2019 Heritage Days week to an end, the City of Alliance welcomes you to play in the Heritage Days 3-Person Scramble at SkyView Golf Course on Sunday, July 21.

This is a 9-hole scramble with tee-off time at 3:00 p.m. Entry fees are $10 for members and $25 for non-members; additional fees include cart rental. Registrations will be accepted until the 3:00 p.m. tee time.

Dinner following the Scramble will be Pot Luck style. Please bring your choice of meat to grill and a side dish to share with all players.

For additional information, please contact the SkyView Golf Course at (308) 762-1446.