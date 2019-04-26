Henry Tullo, 68

Henry Anthony Tullo, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on April 22nd, 2019. Memorial services will be Wednesday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel. A Celebration of Life to follow at The Gathering Spot Grill located at 213 Box Butte Ave in Alliance.

Henry was born on April 25, 1950, in New York City, NY, to Angelo and Frances Tullo. After graduating high school, Henry moved to Chadron, Nebraska to attended college and play football for Chadron State. He made his home in Chadron with his family and thoroughly enjoyed living in the Midwest.

Henry had a passion for all sports and was an avid golfer. In 2004 he was part of the infamous golf team that won the Pabst Blue Ribbon Classic tournament in Alliance. This was the highlight of his mediocre golf career and bragged about it to anyone and everyone that would listen. He was a diehard fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the NY Yankees and rarely missed either of their games on TV. Henry had many close friends that he considered family that he loved to spend time with. He loved seeing his grandchildren and bragging about them any chance he had.

Henry is survived by his children, Jim Tullo of Phoenix, AZ, Jamie Tullo of Rapid City, SD and their mother Kathy Donahue of Beulah, WY. Step children, Justin Tracy (Kaylee) of North Platte, NE, Sean Tracy of Milliken, CO, Chad Tracy (Adrianne) of Longmont, CO. Grandchildren, Markus & Maddox Tullo, Julian & Jaelah Scott, Christian & Riley Tracy (Kinsi Tracy), Helena & Bryce Tracy, Brooke, Owen & Maxaton Tracy, his brother Angelo Tullo (Annmarie) of Olympia, WA, his special friend and companion Deanna Herbert. Along with several nieces & nephews and his many foster daughters that he and his late wife Debra cared for over the years. He will be greatly missed by many including his best friends Steve & Laura Bishop, Frank & Karen Caroselli and Joey & Tammy Calamari.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Debra, and three brothers Rich, Nick and Dominick.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.