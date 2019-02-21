Henry T. Kampbell, 42, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home in Hemingford.

Henry was born December 16, 1976 in Flemington, New Jersey. He graduated from Hemingford High School in 1995 and following graduation attended Chadron State College. He went on to work for Sorensen’s Irrigation in Hemingford as a service technician, later at Safeway and was currently working at Parker Hannifin in Alliance.

As a young boy, Henry enjoyed spending time on the farm working with his dad, Kenny. He was active as a boy scout, 4-H Club, FFA, federation wrestling, basketball and football. Henry’s favorite hobby was raising chickens. He also enjoyed listening to 80’s tunes, inventing new products and had an interest in foreign currency. Those that knew him well knew he always had a joke or a quick-witted comeback that made everyone laugh. Henry enjoyed spending time with his nephews and was known by his younger nephews as “Uncle Hen.” He was a member of the United Methodist Church and Pheasants Forever.

He is survived by his mothers, Linda Luce of Hemingford and Marilyn Kampbell of Ada, OK. He is also survived by his father, Donald Kampbell and (wife) Vivian of Stratford, OK; sisters, Stephanie (Waylon) Dancer of Stratford, OK and Darcy (Ryan) Hansen of Grand Island, NE; his nephews, Alexander Dancer, Christian Dancer, Stephen Dancer, Jens Hansen, Gaven Hansen and Dane Hansen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Henry is also survived by his long time best friend, Dennis Harrahill. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his dad, Kenneth Luce.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hemingford United Methodist Church. Pastor Esther Achi will officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

