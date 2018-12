Hemingford will present their Annual Holiday Play. “A Seussified Christmas Carol” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Sunday, December 16th, 6:30 pm, at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center and again Monday, December 17th, 7 pm, at the Hemingford Multipurpose Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased at the Hemingford Credit Union or the Alliance Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsored in part by the Hemingford Community Foundation.