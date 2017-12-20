Hemingford To Honor Coach Murph

Hemingford will honor former Head Wrestling Coach Ed “Murph” Planansky during a special ceremony at the Bobcats home Tri-angular Thursday night.

Ed was inducted into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past June. Coach Murph is a Hemingford High School Graduate and after playing football at Chadron State College, he began his teaching and coaching career at Chadron High School. He was an assistant to former coach Bill Kant for 9 seasons before returning to his home town to teach and coach. Coach Murph headed the Bobcat wrestling team from 1979 to 1998 and served as head football coach for several seasons. After retiring from Hemingford he taught for several years at Alliance High School and also served as head wrestling coach at Hay Springs from 2012 to 2016, all told he coached wrestling for almost 35 years. He coached 28 state tournament medal winners at Hemingford and 6 at Hay Springs. Three Bobcats were state champions…His son Joe in 1990, Corey Campbell in 1991 and Justin Gibson in 1993.

Hemingford will face Gordon/ Rushville at 6 pm, Bridgeport will dual Gordon/Rushville after the conclusion of the opening match. Next will be Parents night activities, followed by the recognition ceremony for Coach Planansky, then Hemingford will dual Bridgeport. The Bobcat wrestling team will also host a food drive that night. with admission being a donation of non-perishable food items that will be donated to the local food pantry.