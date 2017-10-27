Hemingford To Face Medicine Valley in 2nd Round; D1-D2

Hemingford is advancing to the second round of the high school football playoffs with a 22-14 victory in the D1 opener Thursday afternoon. The Bobcats returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and controlled the first half building a 22-8 lead.

It held up and the Bobcat defense got a stop on Overton’s final drive as the Eagles had an opportunity tie it late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Bobcats will face the Medicine Valley Raiders on the road next Wednesday. A game time hadn’t been announced as of Friday morning.

Med Valley cruised by 13-seed Cambridge 42-20.

Garden County had zero trouble with the 13-seed Wallace and advances in the D2 bracket, 56-0.

Crawford’s season comes to a close with a loss at Lawrence-Nelson 54-12.

Top-seed Mullen won 66-6 over Stuart.

Oh, and that team that got into the D1 playoffs with a 1-7 record, Boyd County? They lost 55-8 at top-seed West Holt.

D1 – Bracket and Scores

D2 – Bracket and Scores