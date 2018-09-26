Hemingford To Experience Power Outage Wednesday Night

Panhandle Post has received notice from the Village of Hemingford of a power outage beginning at 6 pm tonight, Wednesday September 26, and lasting for approximately 12 hours. The power outage will effect a large portion of Hemingford. The following areas will be effected. Niobrara Street, south to Crook on Box Butte. Box Butte east to Highway 2. Niobrara and Box Butte North to Osborn on the East side of the street only and everything in between these streets. An update at 7pm from the Hemingford Village Utilities says that the East side of Laramie south from Niobrara is also without power.

According to the Hemingford Village Utilities Office, the outage is due to an accident this afternoon. and a major electric pole needs to be repaired. Utility Workers hope to have the power restored by early Thursday morning.