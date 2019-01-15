Hemingford resident dies in crash north of Alliance

By Omaha World-Herald
A 6-year-old girl died Monday when she was thrown from a vehicle on Nebraska Highway 385 north of Alliance.
Alyssa Mazanec of Hemingford, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her mother, Christine Mazanec, 30, that collided with a semitrailer truck.
The vehicle driven by Mazanec rolled over, ejecting her daughter, who was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said. The patrol did not immediately have any information about injuries to other people involved in the crash.
Leave a Reply