Hemingford resident dies in crash north of Alliance

By Omaha World-Herald

A 6-year-old girl died Monday when she was thrown from a vehicle on Nebraska Highway 385 north of Alliance.

Alyssa Mazanec of Hemingford, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her mother, Christine Mazanec, 30, that collided with a semitrailer truck.

Investigators determined that Christine Mazanec’s vehicle was northbound shortly after 5 p.m. about 26 miles north of Alliance when she attempted to turn left onto Brown Road. The vehicle collided with a passing northbound truck.

The vehicle driven by Mazanec rolled over, ejecting her daughter, who was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said. The patrol did not immediately have any information about injuries to other people involved in the crash.