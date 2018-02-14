Hemingford Man Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Girlfriend’s Dog

According to District Judge Travis P. O’Gorman, on Monday February 12th during a case in Box Butte County District Court, Adam B. Swanson pled not guilty to Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm–a Class 1-D Felony–and Intentional Cruelty to an animal, also a Felony. Judge O’Gorman issued a protection order against Swanson filed by defendant Alyssa Ostrander.

According to Box Butte County Sheriff Deputy Preston C. Walls, on January 20th at around 11:40pm “I was dispatched to 7353 Dakota Road in reference to Adam Swanson having shot and killed his girlfriend, Alyssa Ostrander’s dog. Ostrander advised Swanson was intoxicated and intentionally shot her dog in the kennel at their home. Upon my arrival I spoke with Swanson who advised he had shot the dog with a .22 caliber pistol after an argument with Ostrander. Ostrander was in the kitchen of their home within feet of the dog kennel when Swanson shot the dog in the head. Swanson was arrested and transported to the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Swanson admitted to shooting and killing the dog in the home during an audio recorded interview.”

The next scheduled hearing is set for April 9th in Box Butte County District Court.