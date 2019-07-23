Hemingford issues ‘Water Warning’

By Barb Straub

Village of Hemingford, Administrator/Clerk Treasurer

The Village of Hemingford Utilities Superintendent has declared a Water Warning.

As a result of the repairs and upgrades at the water tower, it is possible that water supplies and pressure could be reduced.

During the declared water warning all residents should employ water conservation measures to limit or eliminate nonessential water uses including but not limited to watering of lawns and gardens, washing of automobiles, filling of swimming pools, bulk loading of water, and wasting of water.

It is ordered by the Utilities Superintendent and the Village Board of Trustees that residents of Hemingford adhere to the following schedule for watering of lawns and gardens.

All watering should be done between the hours of 6am and 10 am and between 6pm and midnight, daily on an alternating basis, with even addresses watering on even calendar days and odd addresses watering on odd calendar days.

The Water Warning shall be in effect until it is declared by the Utilities Superintendent to have ended.

The Village will make occasional news releases to the local media as well as posting in prominent locations, describing present conditions and indicating the regulatory action to be taken.

A full copy of Ordinance 3-311 may be viewed at the Village Office.