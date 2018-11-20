Hemingford Community Foundation reaches first goal for Mini-Park

The Hemingford Community Foundation has reached their initial goal of 50 bricks purchased by Thanksgiving. The bricks being purchased will go towards the creation of a sign in the Hemingford Mini-Park highlighting all of the initial foundation donors. The funds being generated will begin to seed grants to benefit Hemingford-specific projects.





The board comprised of Lori Dannar, Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka has been meeting monthly to bring their strategic plan to fruition and are so excited at the progress so far.

Bricks trickled in at the beginning of the campaign kicked off in May 2018 and are now going in full force with 25% purchased, putting them on track towards the goal of 200 bricks purchased by Memorial Weekend 2019.

“People are using the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones, share how Hemingford has been a part of their journey, and we’ve even had a recent challenge by the ’95 Box Butte County Fair Court to fellow Queen Courts to purchase a brick,” said Jespersen. “This just goes to show how much Hemingford has been a part of their story for so many and how they want to give back.”

Don’t wait to get your brick purchased and consider purchasing one for a family member as the perfect Christmas present! Visit www.hemingfordcommunityfoundation.com, contact any of our board members, or forms can be picked up at the Hemingford Telephone Company, Panhandle Public Health District, or the Village of Hemingford office.

The committee will be hosting Breakfast for Bricks on December 2 and 9 from 8am-Noon at the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department with a free-will donation. All funds will be added to the foundation fund.

The committee also encourages you to attend the Hemingford Holiday Play on December 16 in Alliance at the PAC and December 17 at the Multipurpose Hall. The play is a Hemingford Community Foundation affiliate project.

Other affiliated projects include: Bobcats Beating Cancer, Hemingford Alumni Association, Hemingford Boosters, Hemingford Diorama, and The Body Shop. If you know of other organizations that may benefit from this structure, please contact any of the board members for more information.

The Hemingford Community Foundation has been established to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.