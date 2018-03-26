Hemingford Community Foundation Officially Established



Six passionate community members have been hard at work creating the Hemingford Community Foundation! Lori Dannar, Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka have met monthly to establish the core components of the foundation and get it up and running.

The Foundation’s mission is to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play.

Joni Jespersen, Mobius/Hemingford Telephone Company Community Enhancement Coordinator, touted, “The foundation has long been a dream to support the many community projects that can benefit from grants but don’t have the structure. Community projects can use the foundation to continue to enhance what they offer and help to make the community the great place it is!”

The Foundation provides a backbone structure to allow local not-for-profit organizations and initiatives access to grant funds through non-profit status.

People interested in creating a legacy for community betterment can donate to the foundation and will see their hard work and financial resources invested locally through tangible community projects. Donors will receive tax benefits.

For the remainder of this year, the board will be working on:

Branding and Awareness

Logistical and Functional Aspects

Grants and local funds to provide by 2019

Current not-for-profit initiatives that stand to benefit include:

Bobcats Beating Cancer

Hemingford Alumni Association

Hemingford Annual Holiday Play

Hemingford Boosters

Hemingford Diorama

The Body Shop

If you know of other organizations that may benefit from this structure, please contact any of the board members for more information.

