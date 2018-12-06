Hemingford Board pauses on railroad quiet zone discussion

By SPIKE JORDAN

Hemingford Ledger

HEMINGFORD — The Hemingford Village Board of Trustees has paused discussion of railroad quiet zones for the time being after hearing information from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Trainmaster Patrick Hartman at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Hartman told the board he is the trainmaster for BNSF’s Butte sub-division, which runs between Alliance and Edgemont, South Dakota, and the Angora Valley line, which runs between Alliance, Guernsey, Wyoming and Sterling, Colorado. He clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of the railroad in an official capacity, but was at the meeting to give background information on the railroads part in quiet zones and the costs associated with putting them in place.

Hartman said that there are two options available for communities looking to silence the more than 100-decibel train whistles: quiet zones, such as the one in currently in place in Scottsbluff, and wayside horns, such as what exists in Torrington, Wyoming.

You can read the full story from the Hemingford Ledger here: https://www.starherald.com/hemingford/news/local_news/board-pauses-on-quiet-zone-discussion/article_01fa7866-f41e-11e8-b6e2-8f19cf7129ce.html