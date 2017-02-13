Help Needed To Identify Theft Suspect In Panhandle (Video)

On the afternoon of Tuesday, February 7, 2017, a Coca-Cola delivery truck was parked in the parking lot west of the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse and Administration building. While the driver was inside making deliveries, a male approached the truck and entered the unlocked driver’s door and stole a number of bank-type bags containing a large amount of coins.

Other video shows that shortly after the Coca-Cola truck arrived, a vehicle believed to be a white or light colored late 90’s to early 2000’s Chevrolet Impala LS 4 door pulled into the County parking lot west of the administration building (this is a different lot, located north of where the Coca-Cola truck was parked). The male driver exited the vehicle, opened the trunk, and handed an item to the passenger. The passenger walked from there to the Coca-Cola truck and returned. Both suspects immediately departed the parking lot.

We are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect in the accompanying video and photographs. We have attached a video of the suspect approaching the truck. There are also screen shots of the suspect taken from the video. There is also a screen shot of the suspect vehicle.

The attached video is also available on Youtube at this link:

https://youtu.be/hmLR67tA1LY

Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office at 308-436-6667, or use our “text a tip” at tips@sbcso.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP(7867).