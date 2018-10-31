Helen Mae (Carter) Kienzle, 90

Helen Mae (Carter) Kienzle, age 90, a loving mother, dedicated care giver and

devoted Christian woman was called home to Heaven on October 29, 2018.

Helen was born on June 16, 1928 to George and Esther (Johnson) Carter in

Gordon, Nebraska. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1947. Helen

married Albert Leisy on June 15, 1947 and to this union 7 children were born.

They ranched in the sandhills north of Ellsworth where she was active in the

“Way out West” Extension Club. Over the years Helen also resided in Alliance,

Rapid City, SD and Gillette, WY.

In 1969 Helen married Erven Kienzle and lived outside of Gillette, WY where

she lovingly cared for her blended family. After Erven’s death she moved back

to Alliance to care for her aging parents, Esther and Everett Reno. While in

Alliance Helen became active in the Point of Rock Chapter of the Daughters

of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) where she was a Regent and held the

office of Historian. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the

Mayflower. Helen often volunteered for and supported the Knight Museum

as well as the Sallows Military Museum.

Helen was a devoted and dedicated Christian woman who was a lifetime

member of the United Methodist Church in Alliance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her second husband, Erven, her

sister, Verna (Carter) Essex, her brother, Larry Carter, an infant daughter,

Joy, her son, Michael and a step-daughter, June (Kenzie) Shaw.

Helen is survived by her children, Roger Leisy, Michael’s wife, Linda Leisy,

Gay (Ken) Lange, John (Cindy) Leisy, Glen (Tammy) Leisy, Jeffrey (Karen)

Leisy, her step-children, Jean Hof, Julie (Bob) Henry, Kevin Kienzle and

Janette Haines and her 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, one

great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Wright

and Carol Reno (Jim) Lee.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the United

Methodist Church in Alliance with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Burial

will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at

the Bates-Gould Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the D.A.R.

Point of Rock Chapter.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.