Helen Josephine Bartels, 97, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Hemingford

Community Care Center.

She was born on November 18, 1919 in Alliance to Otto and Ella (Snoddy) Matz.

On November 28, 1940 she was united in marriage to Clifford E. Bartels.

Three children were born from this union, Beverly, William (Bill) and Donald Chris.

Helen worked for L.B. Murphy’s, Production Credit Association and the Guardian State Bank.

She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and was active in the

Lydia Circle. She and her husband were also members of the Panhandle Country

Music Association.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Winters of Cody, WY and her son, Chris

(Susan) Bartels of Alliance, her grandchildren, Anthony (Denise) Lettini, Chris

(Wendy) Bartels, Jodene Lettini, James (Jen) Bartels and John Bartels (Liz Jensen)

and her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey, Harmony, Addie, Ava, Gino and

Gianna. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, her son, William,

her son-in-law, Stan Winters, her sisters, Ella (Floyd “Slim”) Kosmicki, Ruth (Elmer) Brown,

Billy (Les) Myers, John (Jenny) Matz and Charlie Matz.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Evangelical

Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard E. Mueller and Reverend Martin T. Schnare

will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or School or to a charity

of the donor’s choice.