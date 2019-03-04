Heelan named Student of the Month at Chadron State

By Kelsey R. Brummels

CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Ashley Heelan of Lewellen, Nebraska, is the Project Strive/TRiO January Student of the Month.

Heelan, a junior Family and Consumer Sciences major with an option in design and merchandising, said she has always been interested in flowers and wants to be a floral designer after graduating.

Though there aren’t any floral design classes currently being offered at CSC, Heelan said an internship during the fall 2018 semester with Grounds Supervisor Lucinda Mays was insightful.



“Lucinda had me assemble floral arrangements and grass arrangements. I created an arrangement each week,” Heelan said. “We went around campus and picked flowers, and later in the internship used greenery and other grasses in the arrangements.”

The internship also allowed her to take part in hosting CSC’s annual greenery swag workshop.

Mays said she enjoyed her time with Heelen.

“Ashley was a valued part of our grounds department work group. During her internship, she joined right in as we planted trees, helped with visiting public school groups and made several beautiful flower arrangements to share across campus,” Mays said.

Knowing she wanted to be involved when she attended CSC, Heelan found Project Strive/TRiO by a website search. She said she is grateful for the program and its staff.

“Project Strive is an organization where you can meet new people, maybe get some free books, have access to free counseling, go to events, and maybe even get scholarships. All of the people involved really help me,” Heelan said. “I go and talk to Sonja [Dressel] a lot. I am really grateful to be in Project Strive.”

In addition, Heelan said she enjoys the stress relief workshops hosted by Dressel.

Heelan is also involved in CSC’s Zeta Alpha Kappa and Chi Alpha clubs and enjoys attending campus events.